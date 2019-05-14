EVEN THOUGH the candles have almost burnt out for the 200 Series, they’re still burning bright for Toyota Australia’s 60th anniversary celebrations, with the company launching the special edition LandCruiser 200 Sahara Horizon.

Based on the range-topping 200 Series Sahara, the special edition Horizon gets a selection of bespoke styling tweaks including a new-look grille unique to this model, black headlight surrounds and smoked chrome front fog light surrounds.

Moving inside and occupants are treated to semi-aniline leather-accented seats, a black leather-accented steering wheel, unique door trim stitching, and chrome accents throughout. Horizon and Land Cruiser badging has been stamped both inside and out.

The 200 Series’ 195kW/650Nm 4.5-litre V8 turbo-diesel runs through a six-speed automatic transmission, while standard Sahara kit also featured includes LED lighting, 18-inch alloys, a multi-terrain monitor, and a comprehensive suite of Toyota Safety Sense features.

“Toyota’s history in Australia started with the original LandCruisers brought into the country to work on the Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme back in 1958 and since then, LandCruiser has played a role in the lives of people across the country from the bush to the beach," said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s Vice President Sales and Marketing.

"This new special edition Horizon model offers LandCruiser customers stylish and more distinctive visual appeal in a vehicle that remains as capable and competent on and off the road, wherever they choose to travel."

The LandCruiser 200 Sahara Horizon is limited to just 400 units and is priced from $129,090.