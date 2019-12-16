Toyota has wicked up the 3.0-litre turbo straight six under the bonnet of its Supra sports halo, finding another 35kW and taking peak power to a potent 285kW, while slashing two tenths from its zero to 100km acceleration time.

The upgrade boosts the Japanese coupe’s performance to match its mechanically related BMW Z4 sister convertible and the current M40i range-topping variant, which does the milestone dash in 4.1 seconds.

More under-bonnet bracing is included with the tune-up to increase chassis stiffness and manage the extra muscle, with handling benefiting from the added rigidity, says Toyota.

Both the GT and GTS Supras are treated to the update with the new 285kW unit succeeding the 250kW six that introduced the fifth-generation (J29) model in 2019, but the more potent 2021 Supra comes at a cost.

Increasing by $2590, the price of the entry GT rises to $87,126 before on-road costs, while the more generously equipped GTS now starts at $97,126 – a relative bargain compared with the equivalent Z4, which will set you back $127,900.

Torque, for the Supra, remains unchanged at 500Nm although the full figure is now available between a broader 1800-5000rpm rev range, as is fuel consumption of 7.7-litres per 100km despite the extra performance.

A lowering of the BMW-built B58 engine’s compression ratio is largely responsible for the output increase, allowing a higher turbo boost pressure and the more feisty power figure.

No other changes accompany the engine update and added strut bracing apart from the Supra moniker which is now applied to the front red calipers of the GTS.

As before, the extra $10,000 for the range-topping Supra includes larger 19-inch wheels, head-up display, premium JBL sound system with 12 speakers and alloy sports pedals.

It also has the option of limited-edition Nurburg Matte Grey paint finish and Alcantara upholstery, each adding another $2500 to the bottom line.

“This upgrade for GR Supra will continue our quest to deliver ever-better cars, with more power and under-bonnet bracing that will further enhance the thrilling driving experience offered by this iconic car,” said Toyota Australia sales and marketing vice president Sean Hanley.

