Victoria places freeze on registration and fines price hikes

The Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas has announced that as part of a $491 million financial relief package, Victorian motorists won’t face increased registration, traffic fine and licence renewal fees.

Announced today, the package focuses primarily focuses on providing payroll tax relief for those business that have taken the JobKeeper payment, but the added car-related concessions will be welcome news to Victorian motorists.

Read next: Victorians pay almost $1m a day in speeding fines

Fees from VicRoads generally increase year-on-year with the registration renewal fee crossing the $800 mark in 2017.

“The last thing Victorian businesses and families need right now is higher fees and fines. These changes will make sure we’re supporting Victorians to get through to the other side of this crisis,” Tim Pallas said.

Read now: What are on-road costs?

Fees were due to be increased in July, but with registration renewal fees already sitting at $834.80 for metropolitan Melbourne and $716 for rural Victorians, the decision to halt rises will ensure that Victorian motorists won't have to worry about a rise in vehicle costs for the moment.

With petrol prices also at a two-decade low and social isolation meaning there's not as great a need for mobility, vehicle running costs is one of few things that have actually improved as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The option to pay registration in installments remains and can lessen the blow, while short term registration periods also remain on offer for eligible motorists.

The state is yet to reveal plans to ease coronavirus travel restrictions, but more should be known after May 11.

NOW READ: Travel restrictions in Australia May 2020 UPDATED