Pre-sales begin in mid-January for April delivery

140TSI Sport starts at $40,490

Limited edition X is good buying

After an agonisingly long wait, Volkswagen will finally offer its T-Roc SUV for sale in Australia from this week. Deposits of $500 will secure a place in the queue for one of two variants that are expected to land in April.

Based on the Golf platform, the 4230mm long T-Roc is 120mm longer than the Polo-based T-Cross, and it will be powered by a detuned version of the Golf GTI engine making 140kW and 320Nm. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and AWD will be the only available drivetrain.

The T-Roc 140TSI Sport will retail for $40,490 plus on-road costs. The list of standard kit is high, with a digital dash, 8.0-inch multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, city AEB with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane guidance, rear cross-traffic alert, park assist, LED headlights, automatic wipers and leather-wrapped steering wheel all standard.

It also scores the progressive steering rack from the Golf GTI, along with AWD, driver profile selection, 18-inch alloys and sports suspension.

Options include a $2000 Sound and Style package that adds adaptive suspension, 19-inch alloys and a Beats stereo, while a $3500 Luxury Package nets the T-Roc owner a sunroof, Vienna leather upholstery and a powered tailgate.

A cheaper T-Roc 110TSI will be rolled out in June, with pricing yet to be confirmed.

A limited-edition of 200 T-Roc X variants is also up for grabs, which celebrates Volkswagen’s 10-year partnership with the Sydney Swans AFL team.

Available in white with a red roof (top of page) or black with red highlights (below), the X is based on the 140TSI Sport and scores adaptive suspension, 19-inch rims, a powered tailgate and 300w audio system for an additional $2000.

Luggage capacity in the T-Roc is a generous 445 litres, but fold down the 60/40 split rear seats and this expands to 1290 litres.

The T-Roc has been an enormous hit in overseas markets, which made the business case to supply the relatively small Australian market more difficult to get over the line.

Now that it’s been confirmed, though, Australia will be one of the first markets in the world outside of Europe to receive it.

The T-Roc 140TSI Sport's price point puts it in the top price echelon of top-spec small SUVs from the mainstream brands, coming in over the top of the category-leader Mazda's $38,450 CX-3 Akari LE, for example, but below its newer $42,490 CX-30 G25 Astina.

However, its stronger powertrain specs and high levels of standard equipment (like its digital dashboard) put it firmly in the frame when it comes to brands like Audi, which asks $49,400 for a Q2 with a similar engine and driveline. A BMW X2, meanwhile, will set you back closer to $69,000 for a 2.0-litre all-wheel-drive variant.

