2020 Nissan Pathfinder review

- Adaptive cruise control
that can match your speed to that of a slower car ahead on the highway, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.
An MP3 and iPod compatible audio system with a radio, a DVD player, Aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth connectivity for audio streaming, voice control, and at least six speakers.
An 8.0-inch colour touchscreen for controlling cabin functions. A leather-wrapped steering wheel that carries buttons for operating the cruise control, the audio system and your phone.
Active safety including autonomous emergency braking
with forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert.
Three-zone air-conditioning, which allows the driver, front-seat passenger and rear passengers to set temperatures independently. Vents for all three rows of seats.
Seven seats, with a power-adjusted driver’s seat. Height and reach adjustment for the steering wheel.
Headlights that switch on automatically in low light. LED daytime running lights, which help other drivers see you.
Wheels made of an aluminium alloy (which are lighter and more stylish than steel wheels), and a space-saver spare wheel.
A tyre pressure monitoring system, which warns when a tyre loses pressure. (This can alert you early to a slow puncture.)
Smart key entry, which allows you unlock the car by pressing a button on the door handle (provided the key is nearby in a pocket or bag).
Rear Door Alert, which is designed to notify the driver if children are left unattended in the vehicle
Roof rails, which make it easier to fit luggage systems.
Six airbags, protecting passengers in all seat rows. Electronic stability control, which can help control a skid and is mandatory on all new cars. (For the placement of airbags, and for more on Pathfinder safety systems, please open the Safety section below.)
The Pathfinder is covered by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.