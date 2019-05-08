2020 Nissan Pathfinder review

What about safety in a Nissan Pathfinder? Expand Section

All Pathfinders have stability control, a reversing camera, auto headlights, LED daytime running lights, and six airbags. Seatbelt reminders work for all seven seats, making it easy for you to monitor belt use.



There are two airbags directly in front of the driver and front passenger; one outside each front seat at chest level to protect the driver and front passenger from side impacts; and full-length curtain airbags at head level that protect passengers in all three seat rows from side impacts.



The virtual overhead view camera on ST+, ST-L and Ti Pathfinders enhances safety when manoeuvring at low speeds, giving a comprehensive view of what’s outside the car. The camera has incorporated Moving Object Detection, which can alert you to the presence of a person or animal near the car when manoeuvring at slow speed.



All Pathfinder versions are equipped with suite of active safety aids that includes auto braking, forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.



Based on radar sensors, the forward collision alert and auto braking – which Nissan calls Intelligent Emergency Braking – work at city and highway speeds. The systems sound a warning and flash a dashboard light to warn you of a likely frontal crash – typically with a car ahead that has slowed suddenly. If you ignore the warnings, the car will brake automatically.



Blind-spot warning and Rear cross-traffic alert look behind you. The former alerts you to the presence of other cars near your rear corners, perhaps out of view of your mirrors. The latter works when you are reversing out of a driveway or parking space, telling you that another vehicle is about to cross behind you.



Rear Door Alert, which is designed to notify the driver if children are left unattended in the vehicle.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) rated the Pathfinder’s safety at five stars, its maximum score, in May 2014.