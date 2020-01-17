2020 SsangYong Musso review

The Musso is one of the few one-tonne dual-cabs rear coil-spring suspension set up, which is supposed to have notable comfort benefits. However, like the Nissan Navara and Mercedes-Benz X-Class, we struggled to feel a significant advantage. That said, the suspension is well weighted and quite refined considering it’s a ladder-framed ute. With an empty tray, it can be a bit jittery on uneven surfaces, but you get that in any unladen ute and it does smooth out with a load.

The 133kW diesel engine isn’t particularly powerful compared with anything else in the market, but it’s more than adequate even in the heavier XLV versions.

With a decent 420Nm torque output, the Musso has decent acceleration and towing ability but its torque band is relatively narrow, meaning the grunt falls off quickly if the engine revs out of the sweet spot

Steering feel is light and a little numb. This is overcome speed-sensitive technology that stiffens the tiller at higher speeds, however, this is only available in the higher-end Ultimate and Ultimate Plus variants.

A three-hour stint at the wheel was completely comfortable thanks to the commercial vehicle driving position, decent cabin insulation and surprisingly good noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels.

Off road

A common criticism of the Musso is the factory ground clearance, which is quoted as 216mm for the SWB or 220mm for the LWB, where it is more noticeable due to the wider ramp-over angle and longer rear overhang.

The Musso uses a traditional part-time, dual-range 4x4 system with electronic traction control and an auto-locking rear differential. This diff tightens up once slip is detected and is not driver selectable like many lockers.

The suspension works well over rough roads and rutted tracks, although travel is limited and the Musso soon lifts wheels. This is where that auto locker comes into force; you feel the initial wheelspin and then feel it lock up and drive you onwards. It is surprising where this will get the Musso, and the vehicle makes a great general touring 4x4.