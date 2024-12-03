WhichCar

Coupes under $80k

  1. Home/
  2. Coupes under $80k

If you’re lucky enough to in the market for a new luxury coupe, you’ll be able to net a bunch of powerful and stylish cars for your sub-$80k budget. Despite being limited to only two doors, coupes in this price range double down on the cool, as well as technology, design, speed and quality.

What’s more, the sheer volume of in this price range is high, so you’ll be well catered for in terms of options.

E Dewar 220720 2022 BMW 220 I M Sport Coupe Blue 14

BMW 2 Series

The smallest offering of BMW’s coupe range, the 2 Series blends a small body with BMW’s famous driving characteristics. A number of engine options are available and the car comes in a convertible body style too.

Learn more about the BMW 2 Series
2020 mercedes-benz cla200

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a bit of a weird one, in that it has four-doors but still retains coupe bodylines and is classed as such. Even still, the CLA is a pint-sized package that definitely punches above its weight grade.

Learn more about the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2023 Mercedes AMG C 63 Sedan Silver 19

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Stepping up from the CLA, Mercedes offers the C-Class coupe. It’s larger, more powerful and costs a little more, but you’ll be rewarded with its sizeable interior and nicer materials in the interior.

Learn more about the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
56770dff/2025 subaru brz 03 jpg
News

2025 Subaru BRZ pricing and features

Subaru’s 2025 BRZ sports coupe arrives with enhanced standard equipment, upgraded tech, and unchanged pricing.
c9742440/2025 ferrari 12cilindri bianco artico new ferrari v12 ext 07 design white media jpg
News

New Sports Cars coming to Australia in 2025

Craving some excitement in your life? Let Wheels tell you about 13 of the hottest sports cars and performance cars that are heading to Australia in 2025, from head-kicking hypercars to humble hot hatches.
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Apire 202210 Mits Out PHEV 64
Advice

Every Plug-in Hybrid EV on sale in Australia

Offering electric commuting minus the 'range anxiety', PHEVs are often a cheaper emissions-free option than full EVs – and there are plenty to choose from
2e671d9d/2025 toyota hilux gr render whichcar australia theottle 01 png
News

New Toyota models coming: Prado, Tundra, GR Corolla auto, Camry and more

It seems like the Big T has been number one with Australian car buyers since the dawn of time, but what new models are coming from Toyota to maintain its remarkable popularity?
ce281f75/1967 alfa romeo gt 1300 junior scalino rhd import grays auctions3 jpeg
News

Auction watch: Alfa Romeo GT, HSV Maloo, Ford Mustang and more!

Some of the latest gems to be found at Grays
6f6113a2/2024 ford mustang s650 aus family jpeg
News

Ford Mustang sports sedan could become reality: report

Ford boss reveals potential for new body styles, while seemingly forgetting existence of Mustang Mach-E electric SUV
b3600991/z4 vs supra main jpg
News

Sports car makers will collaborate more to make fun cars, says Toyota GR boss

Joint ventures are crucial to sports car survival according to the head of Gazoo Racing

ba460963/emissions jpg
News

How will Australia's New Vehicle Efficiency Standard affect the new car market?

Set to begin in 2025, the NVES promises to cause massive upheaval to the local market.
3c4b16ef/2024 nissan z nismo whichcar australia 26 jpg
News

2024 Nissan Z Nismo pricing: Hero coupe now available to all

Nismo Z gets honed suspension, bigger brakes more grunt, and $94K price tag
176d163e/2025 mustang 60th anniversary package 02 jpg
News

Limited Edition Ford Mustang is an awesome 60th birthday present

Retro styling and excellent wheels sees Mustang hark back to 1965
8d1d0f47/c 200 night edition 1 jpg
News

2024 Mercedes-Benz C200 Night Edition arrives with limited-time drive-away price

The Mercedes-Benz C200 Night Edition, available for a limited time, offers more features for less dollars

1971 Lamborghini Miura SV Feature Jpg
News

50 of the sexiest cars of all time

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but this is the definitive list of the 50 sexiest cars... Ever!
c2a20a8a/hyundai i30 n pan jpg
Advice

Best used sports cars to buy in 2024

Even if you’re pulling in the financial horns, you won’t need to compromise on fun.
b5a309a1/2023 toyota gr86 australia 12 jpg
News

Toyota’s next GR86 will reportedly add power-focused hybrid system

February 2024: Rumours growing of a hybrid three-cylinder...

5c01127b/wheels top cars of 2024 40 to 30 png
News

Top 40 cars of 2024: 40 to 31

Counting down the cars we're anticipating, starting with 40 through to 31.
bb7809b0/porsche 718 gt4 3 1 jpg
Opinion

ENRIGHT: Just get that dream car; it might be your last chance

The shift from internal combustion engines will yield some great collectables
c2b81002/2023 ford f 150 xlt swb 29 jpg
News

Recall roundup: Volkswagen, Mazda, Volvo, Kia, Tesla, Audi, Ford, Jaguar

New recalls issued for the Volkswagen Arteon, Golf & Passat, Mazda CX-60 & CX-90, Volvo XC40, Kia Carnival, Tesla Model 3, Audi E-Tron GT, Ford F-150, and Jaguar I-Pace
b3a609fa/2023 ford mustang dark horse 04 jpg
News

Half million dollar 'Stang? Mustang Dark Horse 001 fetches A$560K at auction

Would you splash half a million Aussie dollars on a Mustang? A buyer in the USA has just scooped the first example for US$375,000
5ab8259c/2024 ford mustang dark horse race red coupe 24 darkhourse racered mediadrive nc 07 jpeg
News

Ford wants to keep building V8s forever

Global CEO Jim Farley says Ford will keep making V8s, even if it’s the “only one on the planet” to do so

c6530ad4/2022 subaru brz coupe ice silver metallic australia dynamic front 1 jpg
News

Subaru BRZ confirmed as Australia's best-selling sports car, overtaking Mustang

Japanese coupe has now officially ended Ford Mustang's seven-year run as country's most popular sports car
bc270a16/2021 ford mustang gt auto front side right driving jpg
News

Recall roundup: Ford Mustang, Ram 1500, Mercedes-Benz GLE

New recalls issued for the Ford Mustang, Ram 1500 and Mercedes-Benz GLE
147a2291/2024 mercedes amg c63 s e performance australia phillip island circuit 044 jpg
News

2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E-Performance pricing and features

Four-cylinder plug-in hybrid C63 S lands in Australia with a $20,000 price rise over its V8 predecessor
4505172e/2024 subaru brz ts australia prototype 04 jpg
News

2024 Subaru BRZ pricing and features: Sporty tS joins more expensive range

Subaru has added a new tS variant to the BRZ lineup

af6e09c6/abrook 220212 2022 coty hyundai ioniq 5 awd 5 jpg
Advice

How much more expensive are electric cars in 2024?

As EV prices go down, ICE vehicles are going up. How big is the EV price premium today?