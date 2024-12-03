Coupes under $80k
If you’re lucky enough to in the market for a new luxury coupe, you’ll be able to net a bunch of powerful and stylish cars for your sub-$80k budget. Despite being limited to only two doors, coupes in this price range double down on the cool, as well as technology, design, speed and quality.
What’s more, the sheer volume of in this price range is high, so you’ll be well catered for in terms of options.
BMW 2 Series
The smallest offering of BMW’s coupe range, the 2 Series blends a small body with BMW’s famous driving characteristics. A number of engine options are available and the car comes in a convertible body style too.
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
The Mercedes-Benz CLA is a bit of a weird one, in that it has four-doors but still retains coupe bodylines and is classed as such. Even still, the CLA is a pint-sized package that definitely punches above its weight grade.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Stepping up from the CLA, Mercedes offers the C-Class coupe. It’s larger, more powerful and costs a little more, but you’ll be rewarded with its sizeable interior and nicer materials in the interior.
