Light under $17K: Australia’s Best Value Cars

You want a Light car to be light on the pocket, as these three are.

It’s virtually impossible to invoke financial ruin buying a $14,990 Japanese car like the Mazda 2 Neo. The only cars that cost less are in the Citycars class and, while cheaper, they’re not necessarily better value for money.

Let’s compare the Mazda to the rest of the Gold Star field for a bit of context. The Commodore Evoke, which won the Large category, will lose more to depreciation in three years than the Mazda costs. The Large category-winning Hyundai Genesis will use twice as much fuel and the Mercedes E200, which won Premium Large, will cost nearly three times as much to insure. This year’s most costly placegetter, the Audi A6, will cost $47,500 over three years, including depreciation, fuel and insurance – the Mazda 2 Neo will only cost $11,583 and that’s comparing it with cars that are considered good value in their categories.

As well as being easier on the back pocket than a big, powerful car, the Mazda 2 Neo will save a few bucks compared to its classmates by being a bit more economical and having longer service intervals.

Matches the Mazda on price while trumping it for warranty and insurance (it’s the second-cheapest premium overall), the Accent only stumbled on fuel cost and retained value. It would only cost an extra $301 per year to own the Hyundai.

The best three-year retained value of 53 percent helps the ever-popular Yaris offset its relatively frequent six-month service requirement, while elsewhere it puts up a hard fight in terms of its sharp price and fuel economy.

MORE GOLD STAR COVERAGE

WHEELS GOLD STAR VALUE AWARDS

What if someone could expose the hidden costs, crunch the numbers, present the data, and draw conclusions about how to best spend your hard-earned on a brand new car? Enter Wheels’ annual Gold Star Value Awards.

Find out more

BEST LIGHT CARS $17K to $25K

Mid-range light cars come with creature comforts that initially cost more but help retain value.

View the results