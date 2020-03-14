There has never been a better time to be a petrol head with plenty of cool gear on the market to pique your interest whether it is karting, R/C racing, or just good old video games.

01 | FEATURED "PRODUCT OF THE MONTH": Alpine sunglasses ($450 from alpine-eyewear.com)

Given the climates the Alpine A110 was originally born in, we’re not surprised the French brand has released sunglasses this cool. The frames are aluminium and available in three colour choices – blue, black or aluminium – while the lenses are made by Novacel.

MOTOR comparison: A110 v 718 Cayman v 4C Spider

02 | Williams kart stickers ($192 from kartdavid.com)

Turn your go-kart into Williams’ 1994 championship-worthy F1 racer with this FW16-aping sticker kit. Can be custom-made to suit any chassis nosecone, sidepods and Nassau panel.

MOTOR feature: Remembering the '94 F1 season

03 | Sim racing helmet ($POA from vsport.com.au)

Struggling for space for your simulator rig’s TV? Grab this Stilo ST5 helmet, specially developed to balance out the weight of an Oculus Virtual Reality headset (sold separately) mounted in the visor.

04 | Infiniti Q50/Q60 Red Sport radiator ($838 from mishimoto.com.au)

This performance radiator beefs up coolant volume fed to the Infiniti Q50 and Q60 Red Sport’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 and increases its external fin area. Comes with a lifetime warranty.

05 | Tamiya Subaru Brat ($300 from metrohobbies.com.au)

Subaru’s loveable ute known as the Brat in America (or the Brumby in Oz) lives on in Tamiya’s 1:10 scale radio car collection. Complete with a sealed gearbox and double-wishbone front-end.

06 | Silodrome tee ($20 from silodrome.com)

A tee for the more retro-obsessed folk who deal with good ol’ carbies on a regular basis. Comes in grey, blue, black or green and in sizes XS through to 4XL.

07 | XL Catch can ($250 from mishimoto.com.au)

A tee for the more retro-obsessed folk who deal with good ol’ carbies on a regular basis. Comes in grey, blue, black or green and in sizes XS through to 4XL.