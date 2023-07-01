Driven to extinction: Tesla Model S

Just last month we named the Tesla Model S as the second most significant sedan car of the last 70 years, beaten only by the longstanding excellence of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Since that issue of Wheels went to press, Tesla has announced that production of right-hand-drive versions of the Model S have ended.

The Model S was the car that made Tesla’s reputation. Forget about the somewhat crude and troublesome Roadster that preceded it. The Model S showed that electric cars could be aspirational. First imports arrived here in Australia in 2014 and those who drove it had earmarked it as an outside bet for Wheels’ Car of the Year award.

Here was a vehicle that could achieve 500km of range if you were careful at a time when a Nissan Leaf typically returned 120km.

Byron Mathioudakis noted that “the Tesla doesn’t so much hit the range ball out of the EV park as completely rewrite the rules.”

Ultimately, packaging, comfort and specification issues preventing the Model S from ascending to the very top step of the podium, that year’s winner being the first EV to claim the COTY crown in the shape of BMW’s also now departed i3. As good as the i3 was, it’s clear which of these two is the more historically significant car, something which is pointedly not one of COTY’s judging criteria, it ought to be noted.

It’s not the first time Tesla has pulled the plug on Model S orders here. Prices and delivery times for the Model S were quietly deleted from Tesla Australia’s website back in 2021.

Customers who have placed a pre-order on a facelifted Model S, which went on sale in the US in 2021, have been offered a refund of their deposit and a credit towards a Model 3 sedan or Model Y SUV should they want to switch.