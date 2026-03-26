Not so long ago, the dual-cab, 4WD segment was a diesel-only affair, and with the conflict in the Middle East sending the cost of diesel soaring, there’s interest in the most efficient diesel engines on the market and – more than ever before – petrol alternatives.

To compare, we’ve chosen three that make their mark in the dual-cab segment for very different reasons – the Toyota HiLux, the BYD Shark 6 and the Kia Tasman. In the case of the HiLux, it’s the long-standing segment favourite, vying for top billing with the Ford Ranger, now with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology.

The BYD Shark 6 is, according to BYD, the way of the future, with a small petrol engine matched with plug-in hybrid technology. Then there’s the Tasman, Kia’s much-hyped new kid on the block, which takes a more traditional powertrain approach.

Toyota HiLux SR5

4

Price: $71,950 (drive away)

Drivetrain: 2.8L turbo-diesel, four-cylinder with 48V mild hybrid

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Power: 150kW

Torque: 429Nm

Tow rating: 3500kg (braked)

Payload: 940kg

Claimed fuel use: 7.4L/100km

With a dealer and service network second to none, and off-road heritage that touches every corner of the continent, Toyota has recently updated HiLux to continue to go head to head with the best in segment. Cabin space can’t match segment standard setters, but revised styling, robust build quality, and exceptional off-road performance ensure HiLux remains in a favourite – especially with those intent on exploring the outer reaches of the Australian outback. New model opts for 48V mild-hybrid tech, which adds complexity, but cuts low-speed fuel thirst, handy around town. Fuel use will stay in the 8.5L/100km to 9.5L/100km range in the real world no matter how you work the new HiLux.



BYD Shark 6 Premium

6

Price: $57,900 (drive away)

Drivetrain: 1.5L turbo-petrol, four-cylinder, two electric motors, 29.58kWh LFP battery

Transmission: Single-speed, direct drive reduction gear

Power: 321kW

Torque: 650Nm

Tow rating: 2500kg (braked)

Payload: 790kg

Claimed fuel use: 100km range (electric), 2L/100km (battery 25%-100%)

BYD’s Shark 6 presents the newest way to tackle the age-old dual-cab debate. With a claimed 100km pure electric range (80-85km real world), and a smaller 1.5L turbocharged petrol four-cylinder and two electric motors, the Shark presents the opportunity for most of us to do our weekly commuting without using any fuel at all. While fuel use will climb if you’re towing long distances or working in low-range off-road, the system does its best work during general driving, where you’ll average between 6.8L/100km and 8.8L/100km, with charging whenever possible the best course of action. If you drive the same distance as the average Aussie, and charge at home though, you’ll use no petrol at all for your weekly work.



Kia Tasman X-Line

6

Price: $70,990 (drive sway)

Drivetrain: 2.2L turbo-diesel, four-cylinder

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Power: 154kW

Torque: 440Nm

Tow rating: 3500kg (braked)

Payload: 919kg

Claimed fuel use: 7.8L/100km

Almost as frugal as the HiLux, without any of the 48V hybrid complexity, the Tasman positions itself as the most up to date way of tackling the segment in the traditional way – that is a turbocharged diesel engine. The 3500kg braked towing capacity matches the segment best, but left-field styling polarises. Tasman’s cabin is excellent, with both flexibility and practicality, ensuring it feels much more SUV-like than truck-like to drive. Driver comfort, especially on longer road trips, is noteworthy. Second-row space and comfort is another highlight, and in the real world, driving normally, factor in fuel consumption between 8.8L/100km and 9.8L/100km.