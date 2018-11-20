MOTOR’s wish list for Nissan's next boss

Carlos Ghosn is in a little bit of trouble, allegedly.
The chairman of Nissan (as well as of Mitusbishi and CEO of Renault thanks to the alliance between the three) has been accused of “significant acts of misconduct” by the brand.
Nissan said in a statement that Ghosn has been “reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation.”
Essentially, the company says he’s being paid more than Ghosn says he is. You can read more about it in WhichCar’s coverage of the events, but what we’re doing here is looking to the future.
We’ve got our fingers crossed that the next Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi boss (if the chairman position still exists once this is done) is someone with a little more of a focus on products. Think Andy Palmer.
It’d be great to see investment in a few cars that have been seemingly neglected for some time:
1 - Nissan’s next Zed
The sports car that most well-off people can reasonably shell out for is ageing, and the next version is still a way off. We’re hoping the next boss of Nissan has the foresight to make its every-person’s sports car something worth considering and bringing a little bit of fresh fun to Nissan’s product range.
2 - The ‘R36’ Nissan GT-R
The list of Japanese supercars is currently rather short, and it’d be a shame to see it get any shorter.
We want the next head of Nissan to drop some cash on a new GT-R (or whatever it ends up being called, R36 makes sense to us) for the simple reason that the current generation is barely current anymore. It was introduced in 2007.
3 - A new Pulsar GTI-R
The hot hatch war is raging right now, and Nissan’s missing out despite having an obvious fighter.
While it wasn’t as iconic as its rivals, the GTI-R had (and still has) its own die-hard cult following.
Look, we’ve already done the heard yards and designed it ourselves, including how we’d build it, in a Sweet Dream article we put together last year.
4 - And a new Nissan Silvia. Please?
Also on our list of outlandish demands is the return of a Japanese performance great. We’d give the ‘S16’ some Infiniti vibes, as pictured, as well as a couple of engine choices, six- and four-pots, both with turbos. If Toyota can have two rear-drive sports cars, why can’t Nissan?
5 - And one more thing…
If Ghosn also ends up being ousted from Mitsubishi, we’ve got something we’d like to propose to the next boss of the red triple-diamond.
The Subaru WRX is still around, and it needs some direct competition. Evolution XI, anyone?
