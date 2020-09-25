“I am in the market to buy a new car. I really like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce and the Lexus IS350 F Sport. I am looking for something a bit sporty to be my daily driver, cater for a couple of children and I need four doors. What do you recommend?” -Adrian D

First off, let us just say it’s great to hear you are opting for a sedan over an SUV – praise be!

Of the two cars on your shortlist, the Giulia Veloce is the sharper driver’s car. We are yet to drive a mid-size sedan that is hungrier on corner entry. The Alfa’s turbo four-pot is down on power but up on torque compared to the Lexus V6, which makes its peak torque far higher in the rev range and can be caught out at times.

A heavily updated IS 350 F Sport has just arrived in the country, with a drastic exterior facelift which keeps the design fresh whilst also introducing a range of chassis changes which help tease out the vehicle's hidden athleticism. It won't be as sharp a steer as the Giulia, but it does offer entertaining dynamics in its Sport settings, whilst providing a versatile duality in its cosseting and plush Comfort mode.

There isn’t much in it when it comes to interior space. While the Lexus has a clunkier multimedia system, the Alfa’s reputation for reliability isn’t completely unblemished.

Lexus on the other hand has been consistently rated by independent surveys as having some of the best customer service and satisfaction of any manufacturer.

Other options to test drive include the BMW 330i, and Genesis G70 3.3T Sport. The latter has a fantastic 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine with 275kW/510Nm, making it the most powerful car mentioned. Meanwhile, the BMW is one of the finest-rear-drive sedans on the market today.

Drive all four and see what takes your fancy, but if we have to make the call, the Genesis could get the nod for its combination of driving dynamics, generous equipment, reassuring warranty and prodigious power. - CK

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce v Lexus IS350 F Sport Specs

Engine: 1995cc four-cylinder, DOHC, 16v, turbo | 3456cc V6, DOHC, 24v

Power: 206kW @ 5250rpm | 232kW @ 6400rpm

Torque: 400Nm @ 2250rpm | 380Nm @ 4800rpm

Weight: 1490kg | 1685kg

0-100km/h: 5.7sec (est) | 6.1sec (tested)

Price: $71,450 | $75,000