Get the October 2025 edition of Wheels for a full spectrum of motoring content, from motorsport insight to classic drives, latest model comparisons, first drives of a wide range of new models and our team’s pick of the Best Large SUVs currently on the market.

We open with an in-depth Wheels Interview with Roland Dane, one of the most influential figures in Australian motorsport. While best known for his powerhouse role in Supercars with Triple Eight Racing, Dane’s journey before the pit lane is just as compelling, as Paul Gover discovers.

For those torn between Europe’s finest mid-size sedans, our comparo test pits the BMW 330i M Sport and Mercedes-Benz C 300 against Audi’s more recent S5 Edition One. The results certainly challenged our expectations.

Mazda’s second attempt at localising its CX-60 faces close scrutiny after early criticism of ride and suspension. Has the brand learned its lessons for Australian roads? We deliver the verdict.

Exotic thrills come courtesy of Ferrari’s Purosangue, driven across Italy’s legendary Stelvio Pass. Reviewer Matt O’Malley combines the best of both worlds: the prancing horse’s first SUV and one of the most spectacular alpine roads in Europe. Remarkably, there was no one else there (photo as proof below)!

Our Modern Classic feature revisits Volvo’s 850 T-5R, the boxy yet brilliant yellow wagon that not only added character to Volvo’s image but helped rescue the brand from near-collapse.

The First Drives section spans a wide spectrum of vehicles. From the spacious GWM Haval H7 to the hotly-anticipated Volkswagen Golf GTI, the sporty Lexus RX500h, and refreshed Toyota Corolla Cross, through to the extreme Aston Martin Valhalla, Peugeot’s stylish 5008 GT Premium, and the luxurious Genesis Electrified GV70, the Wheels team brings you the essential verdicts.

