The August 2025 issue of Wheels magazine is now available, packed with new road-tested cars, exclusive insights and a once-in-a-decade car on the cover.

That would be the Ferrari F80, which Matt Prior calls a “masterpiece” in a thrilling first drive in Europe.

Elsewhere, Andy Enright takes the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid on his favourite roads, exploring the hybrid sedan’s dynamic versatility and emotional appeal.

This month also shines an overdue spotlight on some of the best people movers on the market, with a comprehensive test of the Kia Carnival, Ford Tourneo, Mercedes-Benz V300d AMG, Hyundai Staria, and Volkswagen ID Buzz – proving that practicality doesn’t have to be dull.

Paul Gover travels to India for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Mahindra HQ, uncovering the brand’s ambitious plans for Australia after 20 years of local presence.

There is also an in-depth interview with legendary automotive craftsman Brian Tanti. While Tanti modestly refers to himself as a “coach builder,” Paul Gover uncovers why he is widely regarded as one of the true master artisans of the global car scene.

Other highlights include a fascinating retrospective on the Porsche 968 Club Sport, the 50-year legacy of BMW’s 3 Series, and an array of first drives, including the MG QS, Hyundai i20 N, BMW 218 Gran Coupe, Jeep Avenger Summit, and Skoda Octavia.

Either on stands or by subscribing here, Wheels August 2025 is a must-read for car fans everywhere.