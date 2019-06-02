Will Power’s Dream Garage

I just love them. A mate (US-based Aussie businessman Kenny Habul) has a VK Calais Director over here and it’s unreal. I had a couple of five-speed manual VKs back in the day, and I actually have a mate looking out for one for me at the moment. Not ‘cost no obstacle’ but I’d pay good money!

I’ve got the current model at home in Charlotte; slate grey, with black wheels and carbon brake rotors. It’s pretty much a race car for the road. I wanted to spec it with the Weissach pack, but US law says you’re not allowed to have it with the titanium roll-cage here in the States, which is a bummer.

1996 CART Car

Oh man, they were just the best. They were a bit before my time, but I remember watching them race at Surfers Paradise. They ran turbocharged V8s at like 17,000rpm on 22psi of boost, and you could hear them on the other side of the Southport bridge. Just amazing.

