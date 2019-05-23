Oh, the joy of online configurators. While they can be an effective way to demolish an afternoon’s productivity, they can also turn up some unexpected gems. Like the full pricing and features of the all-new 2019 Genesis G70.

Hyundai’s luxury car division has a lot riding on the G70, and it’s building from a low base point. In 2018, the brand shifted just 19 cars in Australia, but assured us that the G70 and G80 siblings would be worth the wait. Well it looks like that wait is nearly over. The G70 debuted in 2017 and it’s been long-awaited on these shores. Anticipation built for the Peter Schreyer design after it won the coveted 2019 North American Car of the Year crown. Now we can reveal Aussie pricing, which starts at $58,000 for the four-cylinder 2.0T.

That nets you gear like 18-inch alloys shod with Continental rubber, quilted leather seats, aluminium trim fillets and convenience features like an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-speaker Genesis (a separate audio company to Hyundai’s luxe brand) stereo and a wireless phone charging pad.

Dig a bit deeper and you’ll net the G70 2.0T Sport, which is priced from $62,000 and upgrades to anthracite 19-inch alloy wheels and – importantly if our experience with the mechanically similar Kia Stinger is anything to go by – Michelin Pilot Sport4 tyres.

You’ll also spot Brembo brake calipers nestling behind those handsome wheels, and beneath the skin there’s a proper mechanical LSD and upgraded cooling. There are also dark chrome exterior trims, red and grey interior finishes and an extended colour palette for the paintwork.

A four-cylinder 179kW/353Nm engine, as good as it is, might leave you with a slight feeling of FOMO compared to the full-fat 3.3-litre twin-turbo Lambda V6. You probably know this engine fairly well from the Kia Stinger GT and it is an absolute monster of a powerplant. Fortunately, you don’t need a king’s ransom to get your hands on 272kW and 510Nm.

Pricing opens at $71,000 for the G70 3.3T Sport, the kit list of which is similar to its four-pot sibling. At this point, it won’t have escaped your attention that the Kia Stinger 330Si with its seven-year warranty retails for $56k, so Hyundai really have to deliver a convincing reason to separate you from that additional $15k.

The next model in the V6 line up sounds a bit of a misnomer, the 3.3T Ultimate starting at $78,000-$81,000. There’s a lot of gear in this one, with adaptive headlights, 16-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with dual memory function, soft Nappa quilted leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard rear seats , a surround-view camera system, a head-up display, and a 15-speaker Lexicon by Harman sound system. In case you were unfamiliar with that brand, it’s won a Technical Grammy award for audio excellence so it’s probably pretty punchy.

Alternatively, for the same price, you can specify the more focused 3.3T Ultimate Sport, which dresses the car with a sportier optic. Customers get much the same alloys, dark chrome and colour options as the 2.0T Sport trim.

The car’s due to be released to Australian customers in late June, so why not jump onto the configuratorand have a play. It looks a genuinely handsome piece of styling, so colour us more than interested.