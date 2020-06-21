2020 Audi R8 Australian pricing revealed

If you’ve been holding out for the new, your wait is almost over.

Set to be available in Australia from July 24 with pricing now confirmed for the Coupe and Spyder versions of both V10 Performance quattro and V10 RWD models, the new R8 is potentially the last of its kind with rumours a new generation could be without a combustion engine.

For now, the 2020 Audi R8 V10 Performance is available with its 449kW/560Nm naturally aspirated engine, starting at $395,000 for the Coupe and $416,500 for the Spyder.

These quattro models feature a few more goodies (like ceramic brakes and styling extras as standard) over the RWD models, and the Coupe interestingly weighs the same 1595kg as its rear-drive counterpart.

The two Audi R8 V10 RWD models can be had from a more affordable $295,000 as a Coupe, or $316,500 for the Spyder. These are both equipped with 397kW/540Nm V10s, just like the limited-edition R8 RWS of 2018.

Audi’s 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox is present in all V10 versions of the R8.

Mechanically, and in terms of performance figures, the R8 is largely unchanged from the recent iteration. The 100km/h mark still arrives in 3.2 seconds for the V10 quattro Coupe, for example, although Audi says its dual-oval sports exhaust is new to this generation.