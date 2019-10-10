PRICING for the Ford Ranger FX4 has officially landed, with the special edition model to be available from $59,140.

For that coin, you'll need to opt for the six-speed manual FX4 equipped with the 147kW/470Nm 3.2-litre turbo-diesel engine. Spend $61,240 and you'll snare the same 3.2-litre donk, but it'll be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 2.0-litre bi-turbo-diesel offering, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, is the most premium offering at $62,840.

All variants have a towing capacity of 3500kg, but there are discrepancies with payload capacities: 978kg (3.2-litre/manual), 960kg (3.2-litre/automatic), and 993kg (2.2-litre auto).

As reported in August, 2019, the FX4 has been granted 18-inch FX4 alloy wheels, an FX4 mesh front grille, darkened bi-LED hi-po headlights, an extended black sports bar, and black exterior mirrors, door/tailgate handles and fenders; all providing the FX4 with a distinct point of difference. Look closely and you’ll even spot red 3D decals on the front door and tailgate … yep, 3D.

Standard kit includes SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a full-colour reversing camera and a suite of Driver Assist Technology: Autonomous Emergency Braking, AEB with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Aid with Lane Departure Warning and Driver Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition and Automatic high-beam headlights.

Punters can option up with the Tech Pack, which adds Adaptive Cruise Control and Semi-Auto Parallel Parking.

The interior is awash with FX4-specific trim, highlighted by leather-accented sports buckets embossed with red FX4 insignia and lined with red stitching. Red stitching has also been applied to the gear selector, handbrake cover, steering wheel, door trim and floor mats.

Design cues from the Ranger Wildtrak have been carried over, with the FX4 inheriting a premium soft-touch instrument panel; while tinted graphite accents have been applied to the instrument panel and door trim.

The Ranger FX4 is available in five hues: Shadow Black, Arctic White, True Red, Meteor Grey and Aluminium Metallic.

The limited run will be capped at 1000 units.

