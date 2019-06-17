MITSUBUSHI has given its Pajero Sport a midlife update, with the 2020 model bolstered by a new-look front-end, a power tailgate and a new digital instrument display.

The Pajero Sport’s front-end has been given the same treatment that the Triton ute scored during its midlife refresh in 2019, with Mitsubishi’s ‘Dynamic Shield’ design concept giving the Sport more chrome and a wider, bolder visual punch. However, the changes – albeit minor – do run deeper than a facelift.

“This new Pajero Sport doesn’t only bring a facelift, it offers improvements to practical use,” said Owen Thomson, Senior Manager, Product Strategy at Mitsubishi Motors Australia. “There are a number of small, subtle changes in this new model that add up to deliver a better ownership experience.

“The new model adds some important functionality that I think will please Australian drivers – the digital dash, the power tailgate – and more practical and thoughtful spec changes such as small-item storage and turning lamps that will improve the overall driving experience.”

That digital dash is an eight-inch colour LCD instrument panel which is only available on Exceed models, while Apple CarPlay/Android Auto are accessible via the smartphone-link display audio (SDA) system. A nifty remote control app has also been developed, which allows the user to control aspects of the vehicle (again, Exceed only) remotely including the all-new power tailgate.

Punters can now open and shut the tailgate via hands-free operation, thanks to a kick-motion sensor positioned beneath the rear bar. Another clever feature of the power tailgate is a switch-operated intermediate stop, which can stop the tailgate at a desired position.

All else remains the same, with the 2.4-litre MIVEC turbo-diesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission (yes, auto only) staying put. The four-cylinder unit musters a claimed 133kW and 430Nm.

The established Super Select 4WD-II drivetrain also carries over and continues to offer four drive modes: 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLc. Introduced with the MY19 update, the 4WD models retain the Off-Road Mode Selector that regulates drivetrain componentry (transmission, braking and engine torque) to maximise all-terrain performance. The Selector offers the choice of Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand and Rock modes.

Independent front suspension with double wishbones and a live-axle three-link rear set-up have been retained.

New safety kit for 2020 includes Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), while carryover safety features include Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Stop Signal system (ESS), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.

Buyers now also have the choice of two brand-new hues: White Diamond and Graphite Grey (metallic).

The third-generation Pajero Sport enters its fifth year of production this year, with the off-road capable wagon first launched back in August 2015. As at June 2019, approximately 260,000 units have been produced.

2020 Mitusibishi Pajero Sport Pricing