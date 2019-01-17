2020 Volkswagen Golf R Final Edition announced

The Mk7.5 generation Volkswagen Golf is coming to an end, and Volkswagen Australia is sending it off with a visual bang.

The Volkswagen Golf R Final Edition will be a highly specced version of the 213kW hot hatch, including plenty of extras for a relatively small premium over the standard Golf R’s price.

Additionally, 150 of the 450 Final Edition Golf Rs will be painted in one of three Volkswagen Colour Concept colours. Victory Blue, Viper Green metallic, and Violet Touch Pearlescent are the colours,

Victory blue is reminiscent of Porsche’s Rivera Blue, while Viper Green is a tribute to the departed VW Sirocco R, and Violet Touch is a colour that’s been available as a custom order in the US for some time.

The Final Edition also comes with 19-inch black Pretoria alloys, black door mirrors, Nappa leather upholstery, and a Dynaudio premium audio system.

Pricing for the Final Edition sits at $57,990, available in hatch only, with one of the three limited colours costing an extra $300. A panoramic sunroof can be added for $1900.

Volkswagen Australia says it’s rather pleased with the performance of the Golf R in the market, with 14.2 per cent of total Golf sales made up by the R. A total 2035 Golf R sales were made up by 1702 hatchbacks and 333 wagons.

The Golf R Final Edition will be available to customers in May 2020, with the standard Golf R to also remain on sale starting at $55,490.