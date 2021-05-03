Snapshot

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA starts at $268,000 for Australia

22kW power boost over current Giulia Quadrifoglio

Lighter and more track capable

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm are bound for Australia with prices beginning at $268,000 and $288,000 respectively, Motor has learned. By comparison, the regular model is priced at $138,950 before on-road costs.

The bewinged wonders are based on the existing Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio sedan, utilising the same 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 albeit with the wick turned up to 397kW – while torque remains unchanged at 600Nm.

That’s a 22kW advantage over the current top-spec QV, achieved thanks to increased boost, new pistons, and a central-exit exhaust courtesy of Akrapovic.

It’s also 100kg lighter than the standard Quadrifoglio, thanks to the extended use of carbon-fibre throughout the comprehensive aero package, co-developed by Sauber. Front and rear tracks have been widened by 50mm, and house carbon ceramic brakes and new 20-inch centrelock wheels.

The Giulia’s existing 8.8-inch infotainment screen, HVAC and interface carry over to the road racer; which gains Sparco sport seats up front, as well as a full suite of Alcantara and carbon-fibre pieces.

The bonkers GTAm (modificato) moves things along again, replacing the back seats with a roll/harness bar for a pure two-seat sports sedan experience.

You also gain a more aggressive aero kit with manually-adjustable front splitter and rear wing, as well as fixed-back Sabelt sports seats, six-point harnesses and lightweight Lexan glass for the rear side and rear windows.

With 500 total units slated for production, industry sources have told Motor that just 18 of the red hot Alfas will call Australia home.

Details are yet to be officially confirmed by Alfa Romeo, however we will update this space as more comes to light.

