Alfa Romeo has delivered on the hype it built leading into the Geneva Motor Show after revealing its special edition Giulia GTA and GTAm variants.

In what it says is a gift to its loyal enthusiasts to celebrate the brand’s 110th birthday this year, it’s built a faster, fitter Giulia than the QV in the spirit of the original track-terrorising Giulia Sprint GTA and GTAm from the 60s and 70s.

There will be two variants, the ‘regular’ GTA and a more unhinged GTAm, but they’ll both share an underlying mechanical package that welcomes an extensive list of performance modifications.

While a modest power bump for its 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 is good news, taking power from 375kW to 397kW (there’s no mention of torque), headlining the changes is a 100kg diet achieved through exhaustive list of lightweight parts. After all, the A in its name means “Alleggerita”, which is Italian for ‘lightweight’.

The Giulia QV already has a carbon fibre bonnet, roof, seat shells, drive shaft and rear spoiler but the GTA relies on the material for the front bumper, redesigned diffuser, front wheel arches and rear wheel “arch inserts”, which we assume are what help achieve the car’s wider stance.

MOTOR comparison: Giulia QV v AMG C63 S v RS5 Sportback v M3 Pure v Alpina B3 S

Alfa Romeo’s engineers have pushed out the front and rear tracks 50mm for flatter handling and added noticeable arch flares, while retuned springs, bushings and dampers complement the added width. They’ve also upped the wheel size from 19 to 20-inches and switched them to a centre lock design. And, as a side note, the front arches bear an 'Autodelta' sticker in a nod to the original cars' previous racing histories.

The press release reiterates the engine uses aluminium, as well as the doors and suspension systems, but adds that “composite materials are used throughout”. It says, for instance, the GTA and GTAm use Lexan side and rear window frames.

Leather’s been largely ditched for alcantara in the cabin. And this is where the GTAm differentiates itself. In place of rear seats is an alcantara bench said to hold helmets and a fire-extinguisher. It also features a rear-roll bar, no door panels and belts for interior door handles.

New matte carbon inserts give the GTAm “distinctive technical and aesthetic elegance”. It scores a larger rear wing, as well, to balance out its larger front splitter. Meanwhile the side sills on both cars are optimised to suit the new aerodynamic package.

Capping off the modifications is the Akrapovic exhaust that should unleash a wicked noise from the twin-turbo V6. Its tips are modelled in the rear of the diffuser. After everything, the GTA is claimed to weigh 1520kg and to hit 100km/h from rest in 3.6sec with launch control.

To get buyers in the mood for what the car is designed to do, attack circuits, Alfa Romeo will throw in a specialised race kit, with gloves, helmet, gloves and boots, and free driving course. You’ll get a car cover as well.

Sweet Dreams: Giulia GTA conceptualised

But of the 500 units planned, it is unclear how many variants Alfa Romeo will build in right-hand drive or if it will at all. FCA Australia has told us most of the volume is destined for Europe, but it is “evaluating opportunities to introduce the vehicle to other key markets around the world. Stay tuned.”

And we definitely will. With fingers and toes crossed.