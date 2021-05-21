Snapshot

GTA and GTAm cost $268,000 and $288,000, respectively

Ferrari-derived 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 makes a whopping 397kW

0-100km/h sprint is claimed to take just 3.6 seconds

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm have been revealed for the Australian market.

Just 18 examples of the wild four-door will be heading Down Under, with an RRP of $268,000 for the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and $288,000 for the GTAm (not including on-road costs).

Despite the eye-watering price tags, a representative from the Italian marque’s local arm has told WhichCar all 18 cars have already been sold.

4

Both the GTA and GTAm represent the performance zenith of the Giulia range, with the Ferrari-derived 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 producing a whopping 397kW (22kW more than the already bonkers standard Quadrifoglio).

In combination with an unchanged 600Nm, the extra oomph means the super sedans can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.6 seconds, which is three tenths quicker than the regular car.

4

The GTA and GTAm also come equipped with other bespoke performance upgrades like a wider front and rear track, carbon fibre roof, front end, and rear diffuser, Lexan rear window, a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system, carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch centre lock lightweight wheels.

Choosing the car with the ‘m’ suffix means no rear seats, race harnesses, polycarbonate window frames, Lexan second row windows, lightweight aluminium doors, and aluminium replacing steel components in the car’s suspension.

4

Surprisingly, Alfa Romeo Australia has confirmed most local buyers have opted for the more hardcore, track-focused GTAm, instead of the GTA.

GTA buyers will score a complimentary helmet and car cover with their quarter-of-a-million dollar performance sedan, while GTAm owners will also take home a full Alfa Romeo GTA racing outfit – including racing suit, gloves, boots, helmet, and car cover.

Alfa Romeo has also confirmed that, at this stage, no more examples of the GTA or GTAm are expected to be allocated for the Aussie market.

MORE Giulia stories