Talking Points

5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 produces 522kW and 753Nm

0-100km/h takes just 3.4 seconds, top speed rated at 319km/h

Australian price tag north of $1.5 million

The 2021 Aston Martin V12 Speedster DBR1 has been revealed, and it’s quite possibly the best-looking option pack we’ve ever seen from the Gaydon firm.

Celebrating the marque’s fabled DBR1 race car of the late 1950s, the special edition Speedster also harks back to Aston Martin’s 100 birthday present to itself – the 2013 CC100 concept.

The Aston Martin CC100 concept

The original DBR1 was, in period, a fiercely competitive vehicle in the world of motorsport, winning the 1000km of Nürburgring three years on the trot in ‘57, ‘58, and ‘59 – and also claiming motor racing’s most revered trophy, the 24 hours of Le Mans, in 1959.

The DBR1 was also piloted by some of the greatest racing drivers of the 20 century, including Sir Stirling Moss, Carrol Shelby, Jack Fairman, and Tony Brooks.

The original DBR1 next to the modern version

To match the iconic piece of machinery, the new V12 Speedster DBR1 scores a number of stylistic cues that mimic the original car.

The speedster’s gorgeous body has been finished in an exacting shade of Aston Martin Racing Green paint, and also features a Clubsport White pinstripe and roundels, as well as a satin silver anodised grille with Clubsport lipstick graphic.

It’s worth mentioning that every single Aston Martin V12 Speedster, regardless of spec, will spend a minimum of 50 hours being painted at the British firm’s advanced painting facility.

The special supercar also sits on a stunning set of black diamond turned 21-inch five-spoke centre lock lightweight wheels.

The new DBR1

Inside, the interior is lavished with conker saddle leather and Viridian Green technical textile/Caithness leather, which is complemented by a blend of gloss carbon fibre and satin silver brushed aluminium switchgear.

Owners who tick the DBR1 option box for their V12 Speedster will even receive a bespoke set of Aston Martin Racing Green driver and passenger helmets.

The new DBR1

Under the long, swooping bonnet of the DBR1 lies the same 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 found in the standard V12 speedster.

Power is rated at a thumping 522kW and 753Nm, with drive being sent to the rear wheels via ZF’s popular eight-speed automatic transmission.

0-100km/h is said to be taken care of in just 3.4 seconds, and the top speed is rated at a particularly blustery 319km/h.

Old versus new

Just 88 examples of the Aston Martin V12 Speedster are being built, and even less will be optioned in this DBR1 guise.

The bent-12 supercar will set buyers back over $1.5 million, however, it’s not known whether any will ever reach Australian shores.