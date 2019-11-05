THE HOTLY anticipated Ford Bronco broke cover earlier today, with Ford USA finally unmasking its off-road-proficient SUV.

It mightn't be manufactured in right-hand drive - so it's not coming to Australia - but we thought we'd ogle and share some of the snaps revealed during today's digital launch.

Available in both two- and four-door models, as well as a Sport edition, the Bronco boasts a long list of class-leading off-road specs.

At the pointy end of that list are front and rear locking diffs and 35-inch tyres. Much like the Jeep Gladiator, the Bronco also comes with a removable roof and doors.

The Bronco will be available with either the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder or the 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6. It'll also be available with either a seven-speed manual or 10-speed auto transmission.

Here's an in-depth look at the new Bronco.