Is the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 coming to Australia? It appears that it is.

Photos have appeared online of a yellow base model Mach 1 with the steering wheel clearly located on the right-hand side. The obvious assertion that the image has been flipped is negated by the fact the grille badge is facing the right way.

This news isn't necessarily surprising as Ford's newly promoted Chief Executive Officer, Jim Farley, was quoted in the original press release as saying: "This is one of those special Mustangs that truly brings a smile to the faces of our owners, enthusiasts and fans - including me - so there's never been a better time to bring back Mach 1 and have it go global too."

Nevertheless, Ford Australia has been tight-lipped regarding the Mach 1, telling MOTOR "The Mach 1 news is specific to the US. Here, in Australia, we're proud of Mustang R-Spec as our halo model."

In response to this story a Ford Australia spokesman said: "We see a lot of enthusiasm and interest whenever there's a Mustang that offers something a little different, anywhere in the world. We saw it with R-Spec, which despite being an Australia-only model was picked up globally. Mach 1 certainly has that appeal, but we have no news to share for Australia."

Questions remain, including whether the optional Handling Pack will be made available in Australia, which includes wider wheels, more focused tyres and extra aero.

Regardless, even the standard Mach 1 promises to be extremely impressive, with the 5.0-litre V8 engine scoring upgrades from the Shelby GT350, including an 87mm throttle body, intake manifold and oil cooler with increases oil capacity by 50 per cent.

These are essentially the same modifications that were made to the limited-edition Bullitt Mustang and result in 358kW/570Nm in US-spec, though Australia's slightly different test procedures reduce these numbers to 345kW/556Nm.

Also lifted from the GT350 is the six-speed manual with substantially shorter ratios than the standard manual. The auto doesn't go untouched, receiving plenty of extra cooling to avoid a repeat of the regular GT's racetrack woes.

This is topped off by wheels a half-inch wider at both ends and retuned springs and anti-roll bars to make the most of the MagneRide dampers that will be standard on all Mach 1s.

With our photos all but confirmed the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is destined for these shores, we're now left to find out when and how much? Rest assured we'll be publishing that info as soon as we have it.

