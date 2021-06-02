Snapshot Tweaked G70 range gets increased safety tech as standard

Overall $5,000 price jump over out-going model

Four-pot turbo lands at $63,000, V6TT starts at $76,000

The 2021 Genesis G70 has been given a wide range of extras and upgrades in a bid to take on its rivals from the likes of BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Lexus.

The Kia Stinger's classy cousin set out to be a compromise between sports and luxury when it came to Australia in 2019, more than packing a punch in its features compared to other cars in the segment.

For the 2021 update, the G70 has undergone a plethora of cosmetic and mechanical changes, all aimed at giving buyers more gear in standard guise before looking into option packs.

8 The 2021 Genesis G70 2.0T starts at $63,000 with an extra $10,000 for the Luxury package pictured

Model Range and Pricing

Prospective G70 buyers have six different ways to order their new car, with four trim levels for the base 2.0L turbo four-pot and two variations of the 3.3L twin-turbo V6 (all prices are Manufacturer's List Price)

G70 2.0T - $63,000

G70 2.0T Sport Line - $67,000

G70 2.0T Luxury - $73,000

G70 2.0T Sport Line Luxury $77,000

G70 3.3T Sport - $76,000

G70 3.3T Sport Luxury - $86,000

The only individual option outside of the packages is matte paint, available on all variants aside from the base 2.0T for an extra cost of $2,000

8 Ventilated front seats are standard across the range, as is the new panorama roof

Features

Both 2.0T and 3.3T models have gone through a $5,000 price hike for the 2021 G70, though an increased list of equipment across the range compared to the standard kit on the old model arguably makes the price difference justifiable.

The entry-level 2.0T gets as standard:

A panoramic sunroof

8" Supervision cluster

Heated and ventilated front seats

Electro-chromatic side mirrors

10.25" touch screen display

19" alloys, 225/40 front, 255/35 rear with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 all round

The Sport Line package for the 2.0T and 3.3T Sport (aside from the new adaptive suspension with Sport+ mode), add:

Brembo Brake Package

Limited Slip Differential

Dark Chrome grille surround, grille inserts and window trimmings

Darker alloy wheels

Sport Line leather seats, suede headlining, alloy pedals, aluminium trim

The Luxury Package for both the 2.0T and 3.3T is more about the interior than the exterior and adds:

Nappa Leather

Driver's memory seat

Heated steering wheel and rear seats

12.3" full screen instrument cluster with 3D function (new)

Head-Up Display

15 Speaker Lexicon premium sound system

Power operated rear tailgate

8 A new variable exhaust system on the 3.3T V6 pushes power up to 274Kw, 2Kw more than the last G70

Engine, transmission and fuel economy

Two engine choices are available in the revised G70, the same as the outgoing model it replaces.

The cheaper option of the two is the 2.0L turbo four-cylinder engine, producing 179kW and 353Nm

Those wanting a bit more grunt can spend an extra $13,000 to get the acclaimed V6 engine, a twin-turbo, 3.3L unit which now makes 274kW and 510Nm thanks to a new variable, dual-muffler exhaust system.

Fuel consumption remains in line with the previous iteration of the model which had the same eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels, standing at 9L/100km for the 2.0T and 10.2L/100km for the 3.3T.

8

Dimensions

Even though the look of the G70 has changed, its overall size has not. It's still 4685mm long, 1850mm wide and 1400mm high with a wheelbase of 2835mm.

Weight depends on engine and trim, starting with the 2.0T which varies from 1613 to 1699kg, jumping up slightly to 1719 and 1769kg for the bigger V6 engine.

8

Safety

A lot of the safety tech carries across from the 2019 version of the G70 to the 2021 model, including:

10 airbags

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for Cars/Pedestrians/Cyclists

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Attention Warnings

Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

High Beam Assist

Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go function

Genesis has integrated more of its new safety features in the G70 as standard, such as:

Front centre and rear side airbags

Multi Collision Brake

Rear Occupant Alert

Front Collision Assist - Junction Turning

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist - Rear

Safe Exit Warning

Blind-spot View Monitor

Lane Following Assist

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist

8

Warranty and servicing

As with the rest of the Genesis range, the G70 includes a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, also receiving the Genesis-To-You concierge/courtesy vehicle service, valet service and 24/7 roadside assistance.

Also included in the purchase of a G70 is free scheduled logbook servicing in the first five years or 50,000km of ownership, covering labour and parts when services are undertaken at a Genesis dealer.

8

Availability

The 2021 Genesis G70 will be available in Australia now.

