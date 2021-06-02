Snapshot
- Tweaked G70 range gets increased safety tech as standard
- Overall $5,000 price jump over out-going model
- Four-pot turbo lands at $63,000, V6TT starts at $76,000
The 2021 Genesis G70 has been given a wide range of extras and upgrades in a bid to take on its rivals from the likes of BMW, Mercedes, Audi and Lexus.
The Kia Stinger's classy cousin set out to be a compromise between sports and luxury when it came to Australia in 2019, more than packing a punch in its features compared to other cars in the segment.
For the 2021 update, the G70 has undergone a plethora of cosmetic and mechanical changes, all aimed at giving buyers more gear in standard guise before looking into option packs.
Model Range and Pricing
Prospective G70 buyers have six different ways to order their new car, with four trim levels for the base 2.0L turbo four-pot and two variations of the 3.3L twin-turbo V6 (all prices are Manufacturer's List Price)
- G70 2.0T - $63,000
- G70 2.0T Sport Line - $67,000
- G70 2.0T Luxury - $73,000
- G70 2.0T Sport Line Luxury $77,000
- G70 3.3T Sport - $76,000
- G70 3.3T Sport Luxury - $86,000
The only individual option outside of the packages is matte paint, available on all variants aside from the base 2.0T for an extra cost of $2,000
Features
Both 2.0T and 3.3T models have gone through a $5,000 price hike for the 2021 G70, though an increased list of equipment across the range compared to the standard kit on the old model arguably makes the price difference justifiable.
The entry-level 2.0T gets as standard:
- A panoramic sunroof
- 8" Supervision cluster
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Electro-chromatic side mirrors
- 10.25" touch screen display
- 19" alloys, 225/40 front, 255/35 rear with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 all round
The Sport Line package for the 2.0T and 3.3T Sport (aside from the new adaptive suspension with Sport+ mode), add:
- Brembo Brake Package
- Limited Slip Differential
- Dark Chrome grille surround, grille inserts and window trimmings
- Darker alloy wheels
- Sport Line leather seats, suede headlining, alloy pedals, aluminium trim
The Luxury Package for both the 2.0T and 3.3T is more about the interior than the exterior and adds:
- Nappa Leather
- Driver's memory seat
- Heated steering wheel and rear seats
- 12.3" full screen instrument cluster with 3D function (new)
- Head-Up Display
- 15 Speaker Lexicon premium sound system
- Power operated rear tailgate
Engine, transmission and fuel economy
Two engine choices are available in the revised G70, the same as the outgoing model it replaces.
The cheaper option of the two is the 2.0L turbo four-cylinder engine, producing 179kW and 353Nm
Those wanting a bit more grunt can spend an extra $13,000 to get the acclaimed V6 engine, a twin-turbo, 3.3L unit which now makes 274kW and 510Nm thanks to a new variable, dual-muffler exhaust system.
Fuel consumption remains in line with the previous iteration of the model which had the same eight-speed automatic gearbox sending power to the rear wheels, standing at 9L/100km for the 2.0T and 10.2L/100km for the 3.3T.
Dimensions
Even though the look of the G70 has changed, its overall size has not. It's still 4685mm long, 1850mm wide and 1400mm high with a wheelbase of 2835mm.
Weight depends on engine and trim, starting with the 2.0T which varies from 1613 to 1699kg, jumping up slightly to 1719 and 1769kg for the bigger V6 engine.
Safety
A lot of the safety tech carries across from the 2019 version of the G70 to the 2021 model, including:
- 10 airbags
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist for Cars/Pedestrians/Cyclists
- Lane Keep Assist
- Driver Attention Warnings
- Leading Vehicle Departure Alert
- High Beam Assist
- Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go function
Genesis has integrated more of its new safety features in the G70 as standard, such as:
- Front centre and rear side airbags
- Multi Collision Brake
- Rear Occupant Alert
- Front Collision Assist - Junction Turning
- Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Safe Exit Warning
- Blind-spot View Monitor
- Lane Following Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
Warranty and servicing
As with the rest of the Genesis range, the G70 includes a five-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, also receiving the Genesis-To-You concierge/courtesy vehicle service, valet service and 24/7 roadside assistance.
Also included in the purchase of a G70 is free scheduled logbook servicing in the first five years or 50,000km of ownership, covering labour and parts when services are undertaken at a Genesis dealer.
Availability
The 2021 Genesis G70 will be available in Australia now.
