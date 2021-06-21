Snapshot Night Eagle entry-level variant introduced

Payload up to 693kg on all models

Night Eagle starts at $68,450

The Jeep JT Gladiator might be the most off-road-capable double-cab ute on the market, but when compared with the more popular one-tonne utes, it can’t match them in terms of payload and towing capability.

Jeep has gone some way to improving this deficiency by increasing the payload of the Gladiator Rubicon from 620kg to 693kg. This is still at least 300kg short of the payload of the one-tonners, but the Gladiator is more of a lifestyle and off-road-enthusiasts’ vehicle than a tradies’ workhorse. The Gladiator’s towing capacity remains at 2721kg.

At the same time, Jeep has replaced the Overland and Sport S models with a Gladiator Night Eagle entry level that will start at $68,450. The Sport S was $65,450, so it will now cost you more to get into a Gladiator – but, the Night Eagle has a higher base specification level.

Features over the Sport S include the full-size 8.4-inch U-Connect dash screen – as shared with the Gladiator Rubicon – satellite navigation, black interior accents, and a black grille and exterior highlights.