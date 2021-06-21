Subscribe
Gladiator gets new entry-level model and increased payload

Increased payload and new entry-level Night Eagle variant for 2021 Jeep Gladiator range.

21 Jun 2021
Matt Raudonikis
2021 Jeep Gladiator Night Eagle
Snapshot

  • Night Eagle entry-level variant introduced
  • Payload up to 693kg on all models
  • Night Eagle starts at $68,450

The Jeep JT Gladiator might be the most off-road-capable double-cab ute on the market, but when compared with the more popular one-tonne utes, it can’t match them in terms of payload and towing capability.

Jeep has gone some way to improving this deficiency by increasing the payload of the Gladiator Rubicon from 620kg to 693kg. This is still at least 300kg short of the payload of the one-tonners, but the Gladiator is more of a lifestyle and off-road-enthusiasts’ vehicle than a tradies’ workhorse. The Gladiator’s towing capacity remains at 2721kg.

News 2021 Jeep Gladiator 1
At the same time, Jeep has replaced the Overland and Sport S models with a Gladiator Night Eagle entry level that will start at $68,450. The Sport S was $65,450, so it will now cost you more to get into a Gladiator – but, the Night Eagle has a higher base specification level.

Features over the Sport S include the full-size 8.4-inch U-Connect dash screen – as shared with the Gladiator Rubicon – satellite navigation, black interior accents, and a black grille and exterior highlights.

The Night Eagle also gets the payload upgrade to 693kg where the previous Sport S and Overland models were only rated to 527kg.To carry this heavier load, the 4.1:1 rear axle ratio from the Gladiator Rubicon has carried over to the Night Eagle; however, this is not a locking diff as per the Rubicon. The Night Eagle uses the Selec-Trac on-demand 4x4 system as opposed to the Rock-Trac in the Rubicon.

News 2021 Gladiator Night Eagle Black
Other features on the Night Eagle include a 240amp alternator, underbody skid plates and heavy duty rock rails. Both Gladiator variants are powered by the 3.6-litre petrol V6 engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The JT Gladiator Night Eagle starts at $68,450 and the Gladiator Rubicon starts at $76,950. Various accessory packs are available to option-up both models and, like the Jeep Wrangler wagon, the Gladiator pick-up is one of the most accessorised 4x4 vehicles on the planet.

