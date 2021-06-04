Snapshot Facelift plus improved interior tech

New SX model straddles mid-range gap

Six-speed auto improves economy

The 2021 fourth-generation Kia Rio has arrived in Australia, bringing improved safety and technology as standard across the range alongside a facelift.

Previously relegated to higher-spec models, an 8” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has become standard equipment on all variants.

The Rio stable now includes the SX, existing as a middle ground between the base-model S and pricier Sport. Taking a combination of features from the higher-end models without a major price hike.

Model range and pricing

Rio S manual – $20,490

Rio S auto – $21,490

Rio SX manual – $21,990

Rio SX auto – $22,990

Rio Sport manual – $22,490

Rio Sport auto – $22,890

Rio GT-Line auto – $24,990

Features

The entry-level Rio S receives as standard:

8” infotainment touchscreen

15” steel wheels

Automatic headlights

Six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat

Cloth trim

Keyless entry

Air conditioning

Tilting/telescopic adjustable steering column

Stepping up to the new Rio SX adds the following:

17” alloy wheels

Cruise control

Premium-grade steering wheel and gear knob

Powered folding side mirrors with indicators

Sunroof

Leather-look seats

Privacy glass

Illuminated interior mirrors

Though many features of the Rio Sport now come with the SX, it's still first to receive:

Automated emergency braking

Lane keeping assist

Driver attention alert

Above the Sport, the athletically-styled GT-Line offers:

Turbo 1.0 and DCT package

New 17” alloy wheels

LED daytime running lights and fog lights

Premium seats

Unique body kit, spoiler, grille, diffuser and twin exhaust

Solar windscreen and front door glass

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Sports steering wheel and pedals

Carbon-fibre look dash fascia

Single-zone climate control with automatic defogging

Engine, transmission and fuel economy

The Rio S, SX and Sport models are powered by a 1.4-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder producing 74kW and 133Nm of torque. It’s mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic - gone is the four-speed auto previously available with the Rio S.

The top-dog GT Line instead uses a 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder, with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto the only transmission available. Power has been trimmed from 2020’s 88kW to 74kW, though torque remains the same at 172Nm.

Kia says the combined fuel usage of the manual 1.4-litre Rio is 5.6L/100km. It’s a jump to 6.0L/100 for the auto, though it’s still a slight improvement on the 6.2L/100 quoted for the previous model. The 1.0 turbo is rated at 5.3L/100, another minor reduction on the previous 5.4L/100.

Dimensions

The 2021 Kia Rio is 4065 long (4070 in GT-Line spec), 1725mm wide and 1450mm tall. With a wheelbase of 2580mm, it’s identical to the Hyundai i20 and marginally longer than the Mazda 2’s 2570mm.

Safety

The base Rio S offers a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and six airbags. Upgrading to the Sport or GT-Line provides autonomous automatic braking, lane-keeping assist and driver attention monitoring.

Warranty and servicing

The Rio features Kia’s seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, plus 12 months' free roadside assist. Capped price servicing is offered for seven years or 105,000kms (whichever comes first). For the S, SX and Sport models, that’s the first seven scheduled services, and 14 for the turbocharged GT-Line.

Availability

The full 2021 Rio range is available in Australia now.

