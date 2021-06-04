Snapshot
- Facelift plus improved interior tech
- New SX model straddles mid-range gap
- Six-speed auto improves economy
The 2021 fourth-generation Kia Rio has arrived in Australia, bringing improved safety and technology as standard across the range alongside a facelift.
Previously relegated to higher-spec models, an 8” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto has become standard equipment on all variants.
The Rio stable now includes the SX, existing as a middle ground between the base-model S and pricier Sport. Taking a combination of features from the higher-end models without a major price hike.
Model range and pricing
- Rio S manual – $20,490
- Rio S auto – $21,490
- Rio SX manual – $21,990
- Rio SX auto – $22,990
- Rio Sport manual – $22,490
- Rio Sport auto – $22,890
- Rio GT-Line auto – $24,990
Features
The entry-level Rio S receives as standard:
- 8” infotainment touchscreen
- 15” steel wheels
- Automatic headlights
- Six-way manually adjustable driver’s seat
- Cloth trim
- Keyless entry
- Air conditioning
- Tilting/telescopic adjustable steering column
Stepping up to the new Rio SX adds the following:
- 17” alloy wheels
- Cruise control
- Premium-grade steering wheel and gear knob
- Powered folding side mirrors with indicators
- Sunroof
- Leather-look seats
- Privacy glass
- Illuminated interior mirrors
Though many features of the Rio Sport now come with the SX, it's still first to receive:
- Automated emergency braking
- Lane keeping assist
- Driver attention alert
Above the Sport, the athletically-styled GT-Line offers:
- Automated emergency braking
- Lane keeping assist
- Driver attention alert
- Turbo 1.0 and DCT package
- New 17” alloy wheels
- LED daytime running lights and fog lights
- Premium seats
- Unique body kit, spoiler, grille, diffuser and twin exhaust
- Solar windscreen and front door glass
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Sports steering wheel and pedals
- Carbon-fibre look dash fascia
- Single-zone climate control with automatic defogging
Engine, transmission and fuel economy
The Rio S, SX and Sport models are powered by a 1.4-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder producing 74kW and 133Nm of torque. It’s mated to either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic - gone is the four-speed auto previously available with the Rio S.
The top-dog GT Line instead uses a 1.0-litre turbo three-cylinder, with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto the only transmission available. Power has been trimmed from 2020’s 88kW to 74kW, though torque remains the same at 172Nm.
Kia says the combined fuel usage of the manual 1.4-litre Rio is 5.6L/100km. It’s a jump to 6.0L/100 for the auto, though it’s still a slight improvement on the 6.2L/100 quoted for the previous model. The 1.0 turbo is rated at 5.3L/100, another minor reduction on the previous 5.4L/100.
Dimensions
The 2021 Kia Rio is 4065 long (4070 in GT-Line spec), 1725mm wide and 1450mm tall. With a wheelbase of 2580mm, it’s identical to the Hyundai i20 and marginally longer than the Mazda 2’s 2570mm.
Safety
The base Rio S offers a reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and six airbags. Upgrading to the Sport or GT-Line provides autonomous automatic braking, lane-keeping assist and driver attention monitoring.
Warranty and servicing
The Rio features Kia’s seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, plus 12 months' free roadside assist. Capped price servicing is offered for seven years or 105,000kms (whichever comes first). For the S, SX and Sport models, that’s the first seven scheduled services, and 14 for the turbocharged GT-Line.
Availability
The full 2021 Rio range is available in Australia now.
