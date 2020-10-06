Mazda is preparing the ground for its first-ever electric vehicle to arrive in Australia later in 2021. A G20e mild hybrid version of the Mazda MX-30 will lead the charge for the new range, ahead of the battery powered version.

Priced from $33,990 before on-road costs, the first of the “coupe SUV” MX-30 variants will go on sale locally from April 1, available in three levels of specification, followed by the pure electric E35 that’s expected later in the year.

Opening the G20e line-up is the Evolve, a sportier Touring version that looks after the middle of the range from $36,490, while the halo for now is the most generously equipped Astina, priced from $40,990.



2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

While the order of arrival was out of Mazda Australia’s hands, the company is apparently “happy” that the hybrid version will roll into showrooms first, followed by the EV foray.

According to Mazda Australia marketing director Alastair Doak, introducing the new model with a more traditional powertrain first enables a potential audience to become familiar with the MX-30 – including its size and general features.

“It gives you that street presence and that’s really important … then we can concentrate on what makes the EV, the EV,” he said.

Powering the MX-30 G20e is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine picked from Mazda’s Skyactiv G line-up, furnished with its M Hybrid belt-driven starter/generator technology.

Engine output is the same 114kW/200Nm produced by the identical engine under the CX-30 G20’s bonnet, although Mazda has not revealed how much shove the electric assistance adds to the final figure.

2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

It sends power to the front wheels only, through a six-speed automatic transmission, and will ask for just 6.4 litres of fuel to cover 100km on the combined driving cycle, says Mazda. Acceleration figures have not been made available.

Onboard, the MX-30 seats five, with the second row accessible via unorthodox ‘freestyle’ doors that hinge at the rear – often referred to as ‘suicide doors’ – and are a nod to the RX-8 sportscar.

At the back end, the MX-30 has a 311-litre boot that’s expandable with folding rear seats that split 60/40.

Measuring 4.4 metres in length and 1.8 metres wide, the MX-30 slots into the small SUV/Crossover segment and shares a new platform (and exterior dimensions) with the CX-30 which will also accommodate the full-electric version and its radically different running gear.



2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

On the outside, the MX-30’s design pulls the ‘Kodo’ language in a new direction with a grille that almost completely abandons the usual eight-point design.

There’s a two/three-tone roof/body option and unique LED light clusters at both ends.

The dramatic design features continue on the inside, with an unorthodox layout that uses ‘floating’ centre console and a multi-layered dashboard that continues all the way through both doors to the rear.

An 8.8-inch central screen is complemented by a fully digital 7.0-inch climate control touchscreen and another located between conventional analogue dials for displaying driver and trip information.

2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

A wide use of sustainable and more environmentally sensitive materials is also included in each MX-30 cabin, including a felt-like material made from recycled PET bottles. Maztex synthetic leather not only requires no animals in its production, but also negates the use of nasty solvents in favour of a water-based process.

Cork applied to door handles and the centre console is also derived from sustainable sources and uses waste product from champagne-type cork manufacturing. It’s also a nod to Mazda’s origins in the 1920s, when it processed cork material.

2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

Rather than opening the range of its newest offering to the local line-up with a bargain basement MX-30, Mazda says the most affordable Evolve weighs in with a respectable level of equipment more typically found about the middle of a range.

Included in the asking price, it brings smartphone mirroring for both Android and Apple devices, navigation, digital radio with eight-speaker sound system, keyless engine start and an electric park brake.

18-inch alloy wheels are standard to the entire range, as is real leather for the gear selector and steering wheel with paddle shifters.

2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

Moving up to the mid-level Touring adds a handful of equipment highlights that include the Maztex fake hide in white with complementing light grey cloth, electric front seat adjustment, keyless entry and self-dimming mirrors.

At the top of the pack, the Astina gains a sunroof, heaters for the front seats and steering wheel, 360-degree manoeuvring camera, adaptive headlights, front parking radar sensors are added to the standard rears, and the 18-inch alloy wheels are finished in a more premium-looking bright metal effect.

A high level of safety equipment is common to all three MX-30 variants with 10 airbags, driver attention alert and tyre pressure monitoring, lane departure warning and assistance, adaptive cruise control, AEB and rear cross-traffic braking – to name a few standard inclusions.



2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

Customers who feel the standard specification levels don’t completely meet their requirements can add a $1500 Vision Technology pack to the Evolve and Touring, which bumps the technology up to a level similar to the Astina.

Range-extender option coming, too

A third and arguably most exciting drivetrain has been confirmed for the MX-30, with a range-extended EV due to join the line-up in 2022.

The rotary range-extender uses a compact version of the company’s iconic rotary engine to top up the battery when it has been drained, boosting overall range in excess of the battery version.

Details are still thin on the ground including final technical specifications, performance and whether the version will be offered in Australia, although Mazda Australia managing director Vinesh Bhindi is hopeful.



2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e Astina

“We’re excited about MX-30 and we are fortunate to have two drivetrains and hopefully a third one down the track,” he said. “If you add the third piece with EV and rotary range extender, in my mind, it completes the full circle.”

2021 Mazda MX-30 G20e pricing

Evolve $33,990

Touring $36,490

Astina $40,990