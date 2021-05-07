Snapshot

EQA350 4Matic adds all-wheel-drive to the line-up

Acceleration closer to hot-hatch territory

The compromise? Shorter driving range

New 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQA 350 and EQA 300 electric SUV variants have been revealed today, following January’s global debut of the EQA 250.

It’s the EQA 350 that will be of interest to Australian buyers, joining the EQA 250 as a new top-shelf option for those seeking more power and the security of all-wheel drive.

The EQA 250 will be the first to touch down, with first deliveries due in June, while the EQA 350 4Matic will be here “before the end of the year”. Specific timing, and pricing, is still to be confirmed.

7

In 250 form, the EQA features a 140kW/375Nm motor sending power to the front wheels. Mercedes-claims a driving range of 480 kilometres and a 0-100km/h time of 8.9 seconds – not hot-hatch territory, but relatively quick.

That entry-level variant is priced from $76,800 before on-road costs – nearly $65,000 cheaper than the big EQC electric SUV. You can read more about EQA 250 pricing and features here.

For buyers seeking more of (almost) everything, the EQA 350 4Matic will pack the same 66.5kWh battery pack as the EQA 250, but unlike that front-wheel-drive model, the 350 4Matic will feature two electric motors – one at the front axle and one at the rear.

7

As a 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, power demand between front and rear is controlled 100 times per second.

This combination will offer a hotter 215kW and 520Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h time of six seconds flat.

That time still falls short of the petrol-powered Mercedes-AMG A35’s 4.7-second run, but the sensation of electric acceleration should leave most buyers satisfied.

As is often the case with more performance-oriented variants, the EQA 350 4Matic has a shorter driving range than the EQA 250, claimed at 409-432 kilometres on the WLTP test cycle.

The EQA 350 4Matic’s maximum charging capacity is 100kW through a DC connection, and Mercedes claims 80 per cent capacity will be achieved in 30 minutes.

7

EQA250 interior shown

When will the EQA350 4Matic come to Australia?

Exact Australian timing for the EQA350 4Matic is still to be revealed, but a debut later this year is confirmed.

Local pricing will be revealed closer to launch. In Germany, the EQA 350 4Matic is priced at the equivalent of AU$87,250 – but buyers there also benefit from a 5000 euro (AU$7755) federal government ‘environmental bonus’ subsidy.

Further details on the EQA 350 4Matic will come later this year. Until then, you can learn more about the EQA 250 at our links below.

