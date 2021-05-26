Snapshot

Prices now start from $25,490 drive-away

New Core and Vibe versions utilise MG's 1.5-litre direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine

Deliveries expected to begin in June

The 2021 MG ZST compact SUV has just had two new model variants added to its line-up – the ZST Core and ZST Vibe.

The new additions sit below the established ZST Excite and top-shelf Essence, with the Core serving as the range’s new entry-level vehicle and the Vibe acting as a lower-mid spec option.

The entire range comes as standard with MG’s Pilot safety suite, as well as a 10.1-inch touch screen infotainment display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The ZS compact SUV has been in production since 2017 and is based on an MG-designed platform shared with the larger GS, which was last sold in Australia in 2019.

In September 2020, the ZST was introduced, with the ‘T’ denoting the new turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine slotted under the bonnet.

These two new variants, although retaining the T name, are not powered by a turbocharged four-pot.

Instead, they utilise MG’s established naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine.

To distinguish the two motors, badging for the Core and Vibe is different to the Excite and Essence, with the ‘T’ part of the badge coloured black for N/A variants and red for turbo examples.

Although still a relatively new entrant into the local market since Chinese auto giant SAIC took over the once-British marque, MG has been coming along leaps and bounds with Aussie buyers.

The ZS, in particular, has been nothing short of a sales success in 2021, accounting for a 12.4 per cent market share of the entire sub-$40k small SUV segment, only being out-sold by the Mitsubishi ASX.

The MG ZST Core

Model range and pricing

The MG ZST is now available in four different examples (national drive-away prices listed):

The MG SZT Core – $25,490 (new)

The MG SZT Vibe – $26,990 (new)

The MG SZT Excite – $29,990

The MG SZT Essence – $32,990

The MG ZST Essence

Engine, transmission and fuel economy

With the introduction of the Core and Vibe, the ZST is now available with two different engine and transmission options.

The cheaper Core and Vibe utilises MG’s naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre direct-injection four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 84kW and 150Nm.

Drive is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and on the ADR combined cycle, the N/A motor returns a combined fuel economy rating of 6.9L/100km.

The more expensive Excite and Essence use a turbocharged 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which pumps out 115kW and 230Nm.

Drive is still sent to the front wheels, however, the turbo variants use a six-speed torque converter automatic rather than a CVT.

Fuel economy for the blown examples is slightly down on the N/A variants, with the turbo four-pot achieving an ADR combined cycle rating of 7.1L/100km.

The Excite and Essence also make do with a slightly smaller fuel tank than the Core and Vibe, 45 litres for the former and 48 litres for the latter.

Features

The entry-level MG Core comes equipped with a fair amount of features as standard, including:

17-inch alloy wheels

MG ‘Exclusive’ high-gloss grille

10.1-inch touch screen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Full-grain leather steering wheel with contrasting stitching

Six-way adjustable fabric driver’s seat and four-way adjustable fabric passenger’s front seat

360-degree camera

Keyless entry and push-button start

LED headlights and taillights

Four-way adjustable seat

Four-speaker hi-fi

Synthetic leather interior trim with contrast stitching

The Vibe builds on these specs and also adds:

17-inch two-tone machined alloy wheels

Six-speaker hi-fi

Rain-sensing wipers

Front fog lights

Satellite navigation

Black high-gloss front and rear bumper inserts

Black high-gloss side sill inserts

The turbocharged Excite gets a very close level of specification to the Vibe, adding:

Red brake calipers

Leatherette seating

Leatherette front centre armrest

The range-topping Essence comes fully loaded with features such as:

Panoramic ‘Stargazer’ sunroof

Digital dash

Embossed MG logo on front headrests

Heater and powered front seats

Bespoke 17-inch two-tone machined alloy wheels

Safety

When it was first released in 2017, the MG ZS achieved a four-star ANCAP safety rating.

As previously mentioned, all examples of the ZST come equipped with MG’s Pilot safety suite, which includes:

Adaptive cruise control

Lane-keeping assist

Active emergency braking

Traffic jam assist

Blindspot detection

High beam assist

Speed limit assist

Dimensions, kerb weight and towing capacity

All MG ZSTs measure 4323mm long, 1809mm wide, 1653mm tall and have a wheelbase measuring 2585mm.

According to MG, all variants, regardless of powertrain, have a kerb weight of 1318 kilograms and a braked/unbraked towing capacity of 500 kilograms.

Warranty and servicing

Like all MG models, the ZSTs come with a seven-year/unlimited-kilometre warranty, seven-years anti-perforation warranty and SARA roadside assistance.

MG does not currently offer capped-price servicing.

Availability

Both the Excite and Essence are available in showrooms across Australia right now.

Orders for the new Core and Vibe variants are now being accepted, with local deliveries expected to begin in June.

