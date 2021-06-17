Subscribe
Nissan and Premcar reveal the new PRO-4X Warrior

Covers drop on the Premcar-engineered, Raptor-hunting PRO-4X Warrior

17 Jun 2021
Matt Raudonikis
2021 Nissan Navara PRO-4X Warrior
Snapshot

  • "Toughest and most capable Navara in the world"
  • Expected in dealers from Q3 this year

Nissan has pulled the wraps off its latest Navara Warrior, now known as the Navara PRO-4X Warrior by Premcar; recognising the Melbourne engineering house that has applied the tweaks to make - what it claims is - the world’s toughest Navara.

Significantly, the new Warrior is based on the freshly muscled-up Navara PRO-4X variant with its bold, new look and high level of standard features.

2021 Nissan Navara Pro 4 X Warrior Navara Warrior Official 1
“We’re taking all the key improvements made by Nissan on the Navara PRO-4X, like its impressive NVH levels, steering quality, extensive safety equipment and core dual-cab functionality, and we’re overlaying those updates with our own in-house engineering expertise to create the toughest and most capable Navara in the world,” says Premcar engineering director, Bernie Quinn.

“We’ve taken everything we learned on the first Warrior, and the feedback we’ve received from customers and the media, to create a tough, capable and refined vehicle that we think will be unrivalled in the dual-cab ute market in this country.”

News 2021 Nissan Navara PRO 4 X Warrior 3
The previous N-Trek Warrior was by far the best handling and off-road suitable D23 Navara, thanks to its Premcar-specified suspension tune. With increased ride height and softer settings, the N-Trek Warrior rode like no other Navara and was better sorted than any ‘standard’ model. While no specifics of the new PRO-4X Warrior have been given, we expect the latest Premcar suspension to be every bit as good, if not better.

Familiar parts from the previous model include the Cooper all-terrain tyres and Warrior-specific alloy wheels. The new front bumper looks a lot like the latest Nissan factory bar for Navara, which means it should also be winch-compatible, something the N-Trek Warrior’s bar was not. The integrated LED light bar will be a useful addition to the PRO-4X’s standard LED headlights.

2021 Nissan Navara Pro 4 X Warrior Navara Warrior Official 6
Motivation for the PRO-4X Warrior is expected to come from the donor model’s standard 140kW/450Nm bi-turbo 2.3L diesel engine backed by a seven-speed automatic transmission. Nissan offered a six-speed manual in the N-Trek Warrior and we hope that choice is continued with the PRO-4X.

The Navara PRO-4X Warrior is expected to go on sale in Q3 this year.

Matt Raudonikis
Editor
Matt is a 30-year veteran of the auto industry spending the last five with Bauer media as 4x4 Australia editor.
 

