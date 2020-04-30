The 2021 Renault Captur will go on sale in Australia from March, bringing next-generation looks, technology and safety.

It will slot right into the hotly-contested small SUV segment that already hosts the likes of the Volkswagen T-Cross, Mitsubishi ASX, Ford Puma, Hyundai Kona, Nissan Qashqai and Toyota Yaris Cross.

The three-variant range will comprise the entry-level $28,190 Life, the mid-tier $30,790 Zen and the range-topping $35,790 Intens. All prices exclude on-road costs.

Read next: Renault moves closer to all-SUV line up for Australia

That represents an increase over the previous-generation Captur, by nearly $5000 on the top-level Intens grade.

However, more kit is included as standard than ever before.

Each variant in the range receives LED headlights as standard, a longer body for increased interior space, and a standard safety features list that includes lane departure warning, lane-keep assist, traffic sign recognition and autonomous emergency braking.

A 7.0-inch multimedia screen is standard on the entry-level Life and mid-grade Zen, while the Intens receives a larger portrait-oriented 9.3-inch screen. Both screen sizes display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone mirroring.

Read next: COVID-19 chaos envelops Renault alliance

Only one engine is offered across the range, a 1.3-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder engine with 113kW/270Nm outputs.

That engine is mated exclusively to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which sends power to the front wheels only.

Renault says the new Captur will deliver a 6.6L/100km fuel consumption figure on the strict WLTP test cycle. Buyers should note that 95 RON petrol is required.

The new Captur is 4228mm long, 1797mm wide, 1566mm tall, and rides on a 2630mm wheelbase. These numbers make the compact SUV notably larger than its predecessor: 108mm longer, 19mm wider, has a 1mm lower roof, and a 24mm longer wheelbase.

Storage in the rear is listed at a total 536 litres with the rear seats upright, across a two-tiered floor. With the floor in place, boot space shrinks to 422 litres. Folding the rear seats increases rear storage to 1275 litres.

Feature highlights

The Captur Life kicks off the range with items such as fabric upholstery, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors and six-speaker Arkamys sound system.

Life variant buyers get the option to add some extra safety equipment including rear-cross traffic alert, blind-spot warning and auto folding mirrors for an extra $1000.

MORE Why your first electric car is likely to be an SUV: Renault

Next grade up Zen improves on the above by adding a heated leather steering wheel, climate-control air-conditioning, a hands-free keycard entry system, wireless smartphone charging and automatic fold door mirrors.

At the top of the range, the Intens receives black leather trim, Bose sound system, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, satellite navigation, second-row USB charging ports, LED cabin lighting, electrically adjustable heated front seats and an auto-dimming rear mirror.

A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is available on the Intens variant as part of the $2000 Easy Life package which also brings automatic high-beam lights, side parking sensors and hands-free parking assist to the top-tier variant.

All variants of the new Captur come with a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, along with five years of roadside assistance and five years or 150,000km of capped-price servicing.

The new 2021 Renault Captur range is available to order now, with customer deliveries beginning to arrive in April.

2021 Renault Captur Australian pricing

Captur Life - $28,190

Captur Zen - $30,790

Captur Intens - $35,790

Prices exclude on-road costs

Options