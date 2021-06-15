Snapshot
- New Musso will start at $34,990
- Extended wheelbase XLV model increases payload to 1025kg
- Model will go on sale in July
Mid-life updates have come for the 2021 SsangYong Musso ute, giving the Korean-made vehicle a refresh amidst its increasingly competitive rivals.
First launched in its current generation back in 2018, the 2021 Musso range retains the same mechanical components as its predecessor but scores revised styling with a new front end being the biggest highlight.
Prices start at $34,990 recommended drive-away for the base Musso ELX manual, and can range up to almost $46,000 for the fully-kitted out Musso Ultimate.
Pricing
The Musso is sold in three basic variants with optional packs available on top of each. All prices are recommended drive-away.
- Musso ELX (manual) - $34,990
- Musso ELX (auto) - $36,990
- Musso Ultimate (auto) - $41,290
- Musso Ultimate (auto) with Luxury Pack - $44,290
An XLV pack can be added to all variants for $1500, adding an extra 300mm to the bed length and swapping the multi-link rear suspension to leaf springs on the ELX models.
All variants and packs can have metallic paint for an extra $495.
Features
The ELX acts as the entry-level variant of the range, getting:
- 18-inch silver alloy wheels (17-inch for XLV)
- Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload (leaf spring rear suspension with 1025kg payload for XLV)
- Cruise control
- Autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warning (FCW)
- Lane departure warning (LDW)
- LED daytime running lights (DRL)
- Front fog lights
- 8-inch touchscreen audio
- Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
- Reverse camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Leather steering wheel
- 7-inch instrument cluster
Stepping up to the Ultimate trim gives even more kit, though the payload increase isn't as large as with the optional XLV Pack as it is on the ELX thanks to the retention of the coil springs:
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload (880kg payload for XLV)
- Blind spot detection (BSD)
- Rear cross traffic warning (RCTW)
- Lane change collision warning (LCW)
- 360° camera
- HID headlights
- Speed sensitive power steering (SSPS)
- TPU leather-look seats
- Heated and vented front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Walk-away auto-door locking
Those who option the Luxury Pack on top of the Ultimate gain:
- Dual zone automatic climate control
- Power sunroof
- Premium Nappa leather upholstery
- Powered front seats
- Powered drivers lumbar support
- Heated rear seats
Engine, drivetrain and fuel economy
All Musso variants come with a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, making 130kW and 400Nm, with the auto Ultimate models gaining a 20Nm boost.
The six-speed manual and six-speed automatic are only available in ELX trim with the Ultimate being sold as an auto only, though all variants get selectable four-wheel-drive with an automatic locking rear differential.
Fuel economy varies on trim, ranging from as low as 7.9L/100km in the manual ELX and increasing to 8.6L/100km with the auto box for both the ELX and Ultimate. When optioning the XLV Pack, the manual ELX's combined economy rises to 8.2L/100km and the auto version for both variants also jump up to 8.9L/100km.
Dimensions
Overall measurements are the same for both the ELX and Ultimate variants.
The Musso stands at 5095mm in length, 1950mm wide, 1840mm high and with a wheelbase of 3100mm. All dimensions apart from the width are increased when choosing the XLV Pack, bumping up to 5409mm long, 1855mm high and with a 3210mm wheelbase.
Weight varies, tipping the scales at 2089kg in the ELX manual and 2256kg in the auto Ultimate. Adding the XLV Pack to the ELX bumps the weight up to 2315kg in the manual and 2330kg in the auto for both variants.
Warranty and servicing
In line with the rest of the SsangYong range, all Musso variants come under a seven-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, also having a listed service price of $375 as a minimum for the first seven years/105,000 kilometres.
SsangYong also offers seven years of roadside assistance while the vehicle is under warranty.
Availability
The 2021 Musso range will be on sale from July this year.
Editor's note: So far, only one photo has been supplied with today's 2022 Musso news. We've requested more and we'll update this article when we can.
