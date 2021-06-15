Snapshot New Musso will start at $34,990

Extended wheelbase XLV model increases payload to 1025kg

Model will go on sale in July

Mid-life updates have come for the 2021 SsangYong Musso ute, giving the Korean-made vehicle a refresh amidst its increasingly competitive rivals.

First launched in its current generation back in 2018, the 2021 Musso range retains the same mechanical components as its predecessor but scores revised styling with a new front end being the biggest highlight.

Prices start at $34,990 recommended drive-away for the base Musso ELX manual, and can range up to almost $46,000 for the fully-kitted out Musso Ultimate.

4 Left-hand-drive model shown above

Pricing

The Musso is sold in three basic variants with optional packs available on top of each. All prices are recommended drive-away.

Musso ELX (manual) - $34,990

Musso ELX (auto) - $36,990

Musso Ultimate (auto) - $41,290

Musso Ultimate (auto) with Luxury Pack - $44,290

An XLV pack can be added to all variants for $1500, adding an extra 300mm to the bed length and swapping the multi-link rear suspension to leaf springs on the ELX models.

All variants and packs can have metallic paint for an extra $495.

Features

The ELX acts as the entry-level variant of the range, getting:

18-inch silver alloy wheels (17-inch for XLV)

Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload (leaf spring rear suspension with 1025kg payload for XLV)

Cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking with forward collision warning (FCW)

Lane departure warning (LDW)

LED daytime running lights (DRL)

Front fog lights

8-inch touchscreen audio

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™

Reverse camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Leather steering wheel

7-inch instrument cluster

Stepping up to the Ultimate trim gives even more kit, though the payload increase isn't as large as with the optional XLV Pack as it is on the ELX thanks to the retention of the coil springs:

18-inch black alloy wheels

Multi-link, coil spring rear suspension with 790kg payload (880kg payload for XLV)

Blind spot detection (BSD)

Rear cross traffic warning (RCTW)

Lane change collision warning (LCW)

360° camera

HID headlights

Speed sensitive power steering (SSPS)

TPU leather-look seats

Heated and vented front seats

Heated steering wheel

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Walk-away auto-door locking

Those who option the Luxury Pack on top of the Ultimate gain:

Dual zone automatic climate control

Power sunroof

Premium Nappa leather upholstery

Powered front seats

Powered drivers lumbar support

Heated rear seats

4 The 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine will be retained from the current shape Musso

Engine, drivetrain and fuel economy

All Musso variants come with a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, making 130kW and 400Nm, with the auto Ultimate models gaining a 20Nm boost.