2021 Subaru WRX STI EJ25 Final Edition revealed

The 2021 Subaru WRX STI EJ25 Final Edition has been unveiled as the swansong model for the current generation of the celebrated moniker.

Just 75 limited edition examples will be built, with 30 being sold directly to the public through Subaru’s website, and the remainder being sent to the Japanese automaker’s local dealer network.

First released in 2014, the VA series WRX was the first in the brand’s history to ditch the Impreza badge from its name, and has served as Subaru’s halo performance car for almost a decade.

EJ25 denotes the engine code of the current generation's turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer four-cylinder engine which will be phased out with the VA WRX, making way for a completely new powertrain in the performance car’s next generation.

The horizontally-opposed four-banger has been performing as the WRX’s most powerful engine since it was first unveiled in the 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX STI.

And although it’s the final outing for the motor, the EJ25 found under the hood of the Final Edition is mechanically no different to the one found in the regular STI.

But, with 221kW and 407Nm on tap, a short-throw six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive, the rally-inspired Rexy can still sprint from 0-100km/h in claimed 5.2 seconds.

So if the WRX STI EJ25 Final Edition isn’t about more performance, what do you get for your hard-earned $62,440?

The answer – A LOT of cosmetic upgrades.

On the outside, there’s individually numbered badging, gold 19-inch BBS aluminium wheels, silver six-piston Brembo brake calipers with the STI logo, fender inserts, mirror covers and a shark fin antenna.

The numbered badging continues on the inside, which also features Recaro sports bucket front seats with silver highlights, an Ultrasuede steering wheel and a carbon fibre-look instrument panel.

Rally fans who purchase the Final Edition online and donate an additional $1000 to the Australian Road Safety Foundation will also have the opportunity to have their special STI delivered to them by one of Subaru’s best rallying stars among the likes of Molly Taylor, Cody Crocker, Mark Stacey or Dean Herridge.

The limited-edition WRX will also only be available in three colours – WR Blue Pearl (50 units), Crystal White Pearl (15 units), and Crystal Black Silica (10 units).

The 2021 Subaru WRX STI EJ25 Final Edition is on sale now.



