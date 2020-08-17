2022 Aston Martin Valhalla to be powered by Mercedes-AMG drivetrain

The 2022 Aston Martin Valhalla will no longer be powered by the in-house hybrid 3.0-litre turbo V6 the Gaydon firm has been working on since 2019.

According to Autocar, the British automaker’s newest two-seater hypercar is now expected to be powered by a Mercedes-Benz-derived AMG power plant.

This may sound fanciful to some, but when you consider that Daimler now holds a 20 per cent stake in Aston Martin, and the fabled marque is headed up by former Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers, the notion isn’t so absurd.

Indeed, Aston already uses AMG's V8 engines in the Vantage and DB11 V8, and Mercedes-Benz's electrical architecture is also present in modern Aston Martin models.

Which Affalterbach powertrain will be slotted into the Adrian Newey-designed hypercar is still a point for speculation, however, Autocar has guessed the most likely candidate is AMG’s new hybridised 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine.

The thunderous bent-eight unit is set to be unveiled in the new Mercedes-AMG GT73e 4Matic+ EQ Power+ 4-Door Coupé.

Power is rumoured to be a whopping 750kW, bringing the Valhalla into line with other performance juggernauts like Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale and outgunning hypercars like Lamborghini’s V12-hybrid Sian.

This is the best-case scenario though, as it’s not yet known whether Aston Martin will be able to slot AMG’s 150kW electric motor into the Valhalla’s diminutive carbon fibre monocoque body.

It’s also not known how long we’ll have to wait before we get a definitive answer from Aston Martin about what AMG drivetrain will be nestled behind the Valhalla’s two seats, but a rumoured update is expected sometime later this year.

Regardless of whether or not we do receive an update though, it’s going to be a while before anyone sees the two-door hypercar out in the wild, as it won’t enter production until 2023.

