Snapshot Aston Martin claims the track-only hypercar can lap Le Mans in just three minutes and 20 seconds

AMR PRO ditches hybrid KERS system in favour of a lower kerb weight

Just 40 examples will be built, price is unknown

The 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO, the track-only version of the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie road car, has officially been unveiled.

Spawned from the moniker’s former hypercar motorsport project headed up by Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies (RBAT) division and Canadian engineering firm Multimatic, the AMR PRO borrows heavily from the race car’s bespoke chassis and aerodynamic features.

Be in no doubt – this is a very different car from the standard Valkyrie. Its wheelbase is 380mm longer, while its track widths have been increased too, with the front now sitting 96mm wider and the rear measuring a substantial 115mm wider.

Thanks to the AMR PRO’s extensive new aero package, the car's overall length has also been increased by 266mm.

And the new aero package itself is so profound the Gaydon says its new track-only monster has ‘comfortably’ twice the amount of downforce as its road-going brethren.

More eye-opening still is that the automaker claims the AMR PRO is capable of achieving lateral acceleration of more than 3G.

But perhaps the biggest paradigm shift from the regular Valkyrie to AMR PRO is that it has ditched the battery-electric system.