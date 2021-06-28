Snapshot
- Aston Martin claims the track-only hypercar can lap Le Mans in just three minutes and 20 seconds
- AMR PRO ditches hybrid KERS system in favour of a lower kerb weight
- Just 40 examples will be built, price is unknown
The 2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO, the track-only version of the Adrian Newey-designed Valkyrie road car, has officially been unveiled.
Spawned from the moniker’s former hypercar motorsport project headed up by Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies (RBAT) division and Canadian engineering firm Multimatic, the AMR PRO borrows heavily from the race car’s bespoke chassis and aerodynamic features.
Be in no doubt – this is a very different car from the standard Valkyrie. Its wheelbase is 380mm longer, while its track widths have been increased too, with the front now sitting 96mm wider and the rear measuring a substantial 115mm wider.
Thanks to the AMR PRO’s extensive new aero package, the car's overall length has also been increased by 266mm.
And the new aero package itself is so profound the Gaydon says its new track-only monster has ‘comfortably’ twice the amount of downforce as its road-going brethren.
More eye-opening still is that the automaker claims the AMR PRO is capable of achieving lateral acceleration of more than 3G.
But perhaps the biggest paradigm shift from the regular Valkyrie to AMR PRO is that it has ditched the battery-electric system.
Developed by Rimac and Integral Powertrain Ltd, the KERS-style hybrid system provides the road car with 120kW and 280Nm of power.
However, in the interest of shedding weight, the track car goes without battery power, instead relying solely on a modified version of the road car’s tremendous Cosworth-built 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, which punches out 746kW and 740Nm.
Other measures used to reduce its weight include; extensive use of new carbon fibre body panels, carbon wishbone suspension, and a perspex windscreen and side mirrors.
The craziness of this car doesn’t end with the technical specifications, though. Aston Martin is claiming the AMR PRO is capable of lapping Le Mans’ Circuit de la Sarthe in just three minutes and 20 seconds.
To put that lap time in perspective, the outright lap record at Le Mans is 3:14.791 – a time achieved by Kamui Kobayashi in 2017 behind the wheel of the Toyota TS050 hybrid race car.
The British marque says it will commence testing the new AMR PRO in the coming weeks, with customer deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021.
There’s no word yet on price, but considering Aston Martin is only making 40 examples of the Valkyrie AMR PRO (and two prototypes), and the standard road car cost owners a rumoured £3 million (AU$5.5 million), expect the track-only hypercar to cost about the same as a division one Powerball win.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Reviews
Aston Martin Victor 2021 review
Ultra-rare, one-off Aston is an assault on all of the senses
-
Reviews
Australian first drive: 2021 Aston Martin DBX
The DBX is impressive on paper, but does it hold true to Aston's brand?
-
News
2021 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is Australia-bound
Aston Martin has created a road-going version of its Vantage F1 safety car, and it’s headed Down Under