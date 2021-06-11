The updated Audi RS3 is well and truly waiting in the wings, with our first glimpse of the highly-anticipated production version appearing amongst a full family portrait of RS models.

Although both cars are disguised in RS-branded camouflage, we can see they carry the same signature design language prevalent throughout the rest of the RennSport range.

The front end is hallmarked by the large singular hexagonal grille, hipped by jutting corner vents; while blistered wheel arches, front fender vents and flared sideskirts adorn the sides. The rear valance, of the sedan, now houses a full-width fake vent, new taillights, signature dual oval exhausts, with a small and subtle lip spoiler atop an integrated duckbill. Both cars are also cornered by new Y-spoke wheels.

The white ‘1-2-4-5-3’ numbering on the cars’ flanks denotes the cylinder firing order for Audi’s signature five-cylinder engine, with many expecting some form of Audi’s 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder to appear under the bonnet of the refreshed RS 3.