Subscribe
News

Our first glimpse at the 2022 Audi RS 3

We have our first glimpse of the soon-to-be revealed RS 3 update, US expects deliveries in 2022

11 Jun 2021
Alex Affat
Siteassets Authors Alex Affat
2022 Audi RS 3 appears in camo
Gallery4

The updated Audi RS3 is well and truly waiting in the wings, with our first glimpse of the highly-anticipated production version appearing amongst a full family portrait of RS models.

Motor News A 213906 Large
4

Although both cars are disguised in RS-branded camouflage, we can see they carry the same signature design language prevalent throughout the rest of the RennSport range.

The front end is hallmarked by the large singular hexagonal grille, hipped by jutting corner vents; while blistered wheel arches, front fender vents and flared sideskirts adorn the sides. The rear valance, of the sedan, now houses a full-width fake vent, new taillights, signature dual oval exhausts, with a small and subtle lip spoiler atop an integrated duckbill. Both cars are also cornered by new Y-spoke wheels.

Motor News Audi RS 3 Hatch Camo
4

The white ‘1-2-4-5-3’ numbering on the cars’ flanks denotes the cylinder firing order for Audi’s signature five-cylinder engine, with many expecting some form of Audi’s 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder to appear under the bonnet of the refreshed RS 3.

The ultimate power output remains to be seen; however, a mild power bump is expected from the 294kW configuration alloy-block five-pot currently doing service in the RS 3 and RS Q3.

CarScoops reports US deliveries are expected from 2022, with no word yet on a local release. Australia’s car market is notoriously performance focused however, and with the RS 3 halo making up around 25 per cent of all A3 models locally, Australian interest is undoubtedly high for Audi’s compact street fighter.

Motor has approached Audi Australia for comment.

Motor News A 213905 Large
4
MORE RS 3 news & reviews
MORE All Audi stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Motor magazine

Subscribe to MOTOR and save up to 49%
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.

Subscribe

 

Alex Affat
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Alex Affat
Motor-noter by trade and track day racer by choice, Alex Affat can be found on any given weekend working on or driving his R32 Skyline GT-R.
 

We recommend

NEWS

David Coulthard Michael Schumacher flipping the bird
News

Opinion: The problem with villains in modern motorsport

No longer should a driver be immune from consequences for poor off-track behaviour

6 hours ago
Cameron Kirby
Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.