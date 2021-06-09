Snapshot X3 and X4 LCI due to arrive in Australia late 2021

X3 xDrive30e PHEV available locally for the first time

Australia misses out on 48V mild-hybrid technology The 2022 BMW X3 and X4 LCI update has officially been revealed by the German automaker. Both the mid-size SUV and crossover have received comprehensive refreshes, and for the first time, all model variants will come equipped with mild-hybrid technology in the form of a 48-volt starter generator. The mild-hybrid system was previously installed on the three different diesel motor variants back in 2020 in other markets, but now all petrol engines will score the electrifying assistance too, which can deliver an 8kW boost for short intervals as well as supplying the 12‑volt on-board network. 7 However, a representative from BMW Australia has confirmed to WhichCar that Australian-delivered X3 and X4 LCI examples won’t come equipped with the 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance. But Australia will be receiving, for the first time, the X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid (PHEV), which is due to land Down Under in quarter four of 2021. The xDrive30e PHEV utilises the German marque’s B48 petrol turbo four-pot in combination with a lithium-ion high-voltage battery pack and a 50kW electric motor. Total power output is rated at 215kW, and according to BMW, the PHEV can provide an electric driving range of 40 kilometres. 7 Model range Locally, other model variants will remain the same as the pre-LCI examples, with the sDrive20i still serving as the entry-level version for both the X3 and X4.

For X3, sitting above the 20i is the xDrive20d, sDrive30i, sDrive30d, xDrive30e and M40i. The X4, however, is still only offered with petrol power, with the line-up consisting of the sDrive20i, sDrive30i, and M40i. 7 Drivetrains and fuel economy Globally, there will still be four different engines available in the X3 and X4, two diesel and two petrol. Locally, power and fuel economy for all variants remains unchanged. The B47 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine found in the xDrive20d produces 140kW and 400Nm and returns a combined fuel figure of 5.7L/100km. The larger B57 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel slotted under the xDrive30d produces195kW and 620Nm and has a combined fuel rating of 6.0L/100km. Petrol power is still kicked off with BMW’s trusty B48 turbocharged 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder engine, which pumps out 135kW and 300Nm in the sDrive20i, and 185kW and 350Nm in the sDrive30i, with combined fuel economy rated at 7.1L/100km and 7.4L/100km, respectively. BMW’s B58 twin-scroll turbocharged petrol 3.0-litre six-cylinder motor churns out 285kW and 500Nm and returns a combined fuel economy figure of 8.7L/100km.

As was the case with the pre-LCI examples of X3 and X4, all variants send power through ZF’s eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission to BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. 7 Exterior Aesthetically, we’ve already seen what the updated LCI X3 looks like, thanks to the SUV being leaked last month, but this is the first glimpse of the refreshed X4, and it’s clear both models have benefitted from mild styling upgrades. Perhaps most notably, both the SUV and crossover score new adaptive LED matrix headlights as standard across the range. Other visual revisions include new kidney grilles, front apron, rear bumper, and, for the X3, new graphics for the taillights. BMW’s popular M Sport package also comes as standard on the X3 xDrive30i, xDrive30d and xDrive30e, as well as the X4 xDrive20i and xDrive30i. The M Sport pack brings a bespoke front apron, high-gloss black accents, and 19-inch Y-Spoke 887M alloy wheels finished in Midnight Grey Bicolor. Twenty and 21-inch wheels are also an option. 7 Interior Inside, the interior of both the X3 and X4 have received significant upgrades, now featuring BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional 10.25-inch digital dash as standard, as well as a centrally mounted 12.3-inch touch screen.

Inside, the interior of both the X3 and X4 have received significant upgrades, now featuring BMW's Live Cockpit Professional 10.25-inch digital dash as standard, as well as a centrally mounted 12.3-inch touch screen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard, as is a head-up display and voice-controlled commands. Both the X3 and X4 sadly miss out on BMW's next-generation iDrive Operating System 8. Instead, the duo will utilise iDrive Operating System 7, which was first introduced back in 2018. 7 Safety Safety features have been improved, with the German carmaker adding Parking Assistant Plus, which also includes a reversing assistant. Other features include autonomous emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning, and a rearview camera with rear parking sensors. Availability A spokesperson for BMW Australia has confirmed to WhichCar the 2022 BMW X3 and X4 LCI will be launched locally in the fourth quarter of 2021, with local pricing and features to be unveiled closer to the SUV and crossover's local release.