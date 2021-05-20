Subscribe
New Ford Everest spied in Australia

Next-generation Everest mule spotted on roads in Victoria

20 May 2021
Louis Cordony
2022 Ford Everest mule spied
2022 Ford Everest spotted

  • Camouflaged large SUV believed to be next generation Everest
  • Spotted 20 minutes from Ford proving ground
  • Wrap design consistent with recently spied Ranger mules

The 2022 Ford Everest has been spotted in heavy camouflage on the streets of Corio, Victoria.

Although details for the next-generation Everest – expected in 2022 alongside the new Ranger – and this development mule are scarce, the photos reveal plenty of clues.

Those small diameter wheels are similar in size and spoke design to those on the current Ford Ranger Raptor. Meanwhile, the rear window shape, C- and D-pillar design and a tracking-rod attached to the rear diff housing also ape the current Ford Everest.

Then there’s the fact its registration plate, which returns a false reading on the VicRoads checker, is only one digit different to the Ranger mules recently spied during development in NSW.

2022 Ford Ranger Spied Nsw
3

The Everest mule also features the same style of camouflage wrap pattern as those spied Rangers.

As well as this, the photo taken of the Everest comes from Corio near Geelong. The suburb is only 20 minutes drive from Ford’s You Yangs proving ground, which Ford currently uses to develop internationally built vehicles like the next Ranger.

Ford Ranger engine
3

The Ford Everest is a seven-seat off-road SUV based on the Ford Ranger chassis and powertrains. Sister title 4x4 Australia crowned the Ford Everest its 4x4 of the Year in 2016.

It's reported the next-generation Everest will mimic the incoming Ranger on specification.

Expect a 3.0-litre turbo diesel V6 and 2.3-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol powertrain alongside a standard 2.0-litre twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Wheels has reached out to Ford for an official comment and will update the story with any new information.

