G70 wagon gets sporty looks and sporty Shooting Brake name

Powertrains still to be confirmed, but there's a 2.0-litre unit in there at least

Australian debut expected for sometime in the third quarter

The anticipated 2022 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake wagon has been revealed today, giving the Korean premium brand a rival to wagon options in the 3 Series, C-Class and A4 lines.

No surprise, Hyundai’s upmarket spinoff brand has prioritised the wagon-loving European market with this new offering, but – good news for starved local long-roof fans – an Australian debut is confirmed.

The G70 Shooting Brake’s big reveal comes after the new variant was first spied, wearing heavy camouflage, in early 2020. Those prototypes were followed by the official unveiling of the facelifted G70 sedan in October.

On the styling front, the G70 wagon is identical to its sedan sibling until you get past the front door.

From there, it’s a longer tapered roofline, new rear doors and glasshouse, and a unique C-pillar that takes a little inspiration from SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE (and the M/ML generations before it).

The rear of the Shooting Brake is set apart from the G70 sedan by not only its proper wagon tailgate design, but also the addition of inboard lights that see the wing-inspired tail lamps extend into the hatch panel. You won’t find that on the sedan.

Inside, the G70 Shooting Brake features the same cabin look as in the sedan, with last year’s update bringing a lightweight makeover that focused largely on a wider new infotainment display and Hyundai’s new-generation interface.

The new wagon’s key dimensions are a match for the four-door model, measuring in at the same 4685mm long, 1850mm wide and 1400mm tall, while riding on a 2835mm wheelbase. By comparison, the new BMW 3 Series wagon is 4709mm long, 1827mm wide and 1440mm tall, on a 2851 wheelbase.

Genesis says the G70 Shooting Brake affords owners more boot space – as you’d expect – and while specific numbers haven’t been offered yet, storage capacity is claimed to be up 40 per cent over the sedan, which offers 330 litres in its boot. That should bring the wagon to around 460 litres with its rear seats upright.

Again, by comparison, the 3 Series sedan claims 480 litres, while the wagon grows that to 500 litres. Genesis buyers may, however, be prepared to compromise on boot space for the Shooting Brake’s more lifestyle-focused looks.

As with the sedan, Genesis describes the G70 Shooting Brake as a more sports-oriented offering than most wagons – which typically prioritise load-hauling.

"The G70 Shooting Brake combines the type of athletic exterior design that reflects Genesis’ design identity with the practicality of the Shooting Brake,” said a Genesis official. “We look forward to meeting the needs of European customers with this strategic model that caters to the preferences of the market."

Powertrains for the wagon are still to be detailed, but the photos show Europe will at least get the line-up’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol four-cylinder engine. That mill offers 179kW in Australian trim, and around 185kW overseas. Europe will also get all-wheel drive.

A 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 is also offered with the Australian-market sedan, producing 272kW – or 274kW if picked up with the optional sports exhaust.

In Australia, the sedan is offered in rear-wheel-drive form only, matched to an eight-speed torque converter automatic.

Exactly which specification we’ll see for the G70 Shooting Brake in Australia is still to be confirmed, but with a local debut set to occur in the third quarter, details should be revealed soon.

