2022 Genesis Electrified G80 electric sedan revealed, Australian launch confirmed

In the automotive world, the term 'electrified' can often refer to the hybrid models that combine petrol or diesel engines with an electric motor. But, in the case of the newly revealed 2022 Genesis Electrified G80, it's an all-electric affair.

Unveiled at this week's Shanghai motor show – marking the brand’s China debut – the Electrified G80 swaps the new-generation sedan’s petrol drivetrains for a pair of electric motors combining to deliver 272kW and 700Nm.

The motors are mounted at the front and rear, giving the electric G80 an all-wheel drive configuration and a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 4.9 seconds.

To be clear, that beats both the FWD 224kW/422Nm 2.5- and AWD 279kW/530Nm 3.5-litre turbo petrol versions of the G80, which claim 6.0 and 5.1-second sprints respectively. (Neither should be considered slow, of course.)

Genesis has yet to reveal the battery capacity of the Electrified G80, but it claims a driving range of 500 kilometres from one charge.

It should be noted, however, that this number is based on the older NEDC test cycle rather than the WLTP standard now widely used in Europe. Indeed, the Korean test program delivered a result of 427km.

Whatever the final certified figure, the Electrified G80 will have drivers back on the road as quickly as any car can claim, thanks to its 350kW rapid charging capability. With its fastest-possible connection enabled, the Electrified G80 can charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 22 minutes.

The Electrified G80 also benefits from a 400V/800V multi rapid charging system, allowing owners to charge with different available infrastructures without an additional converter. The 800V system is the electric G80’s more optimised technology, however.

Range can be assisted further through the equipped Disconnector Actuator System, which can instantly and automatically switch from all-wheel- to two-wheel drive where appropriate.

Like the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Electrified G80 offers a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) mode which can supply up to 3.6kW of power, allowing it to charge electric devices like personal transportation gear, camping equipment or power tools.

As with its Hyundai-badged cousin, the electric G80 can also lend some charge to other EVs.

Another feature first revealed with the Ioniq 5 is the availability of a solar roof, allowing the Electrified G80’s power system to feed energy back into its battery pack.

Underscoring the G80’s luxury bent, the Electrified G80 also gets the brand’s Active Noise Control-Road system, using four sensors and six microphones in the cabin to calculate and create sounds at opposite phases to those coming in from outside.

There's also a Preview Electronic Control Suspension system, using data supplied through the front camera and the navigation system to prepare ride comfort in advance.

On the styling front, the Electrified G80 gets an almost reversed version of its grille mesh design to create the brand’s own take on the familiar closed-off look featured on most electric vehicles.

Two new colour options are specific to the Electrified G80: Matira Blue for the outside, and a Dark Green Two-Tone for the cabin.

Will the Genesis Electrified G80 come to Australia?

As part of its global debut today, Genesis confirmed we’ll see the Electrified G80 in Australia in “early” 2022.

Specific timing and details are still to be revealed, but, given the G80 3.5T AWD begins in Australia at $99,900 before on-road costs, we could expect the Electrified G80 to land closer to the $110,000 to $120,000 point – if not beyond.

Watch for more to be revealed in the months ahead.

MORE: G80 price and features

MORE: G80 news and reviews

MORE: All Genesis stories