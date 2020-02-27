Genesis has detailed the second iteration of its large luxury G80 sedan ahead of its Australian debut in November, confirming a choice of two turbo petrol engines and two or four-wheel drive transmissions.

Kicking off the range, the 2.5T rolls in with a turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which sends 224kW and 422Nm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The second of two variants – the 3.5T – is powered by a 3.5-litre 279kW/530Nm turbo V6 petrol with power distributed to all four wheels via the same eight-speed auto.

Pricing starts at $84,900 before on-road costs for the 2.5T or $99,900 for the 3.5T, which represents a significant step up over the original G80 but the new model does offer a comparable leap in equipment and specification to justify the premium.

For a start, the Genesis G80’s cabin is stuffed full of technology including an array of digital displays.

The driver has a 12-inch head-up display (one of the largest available on the market) complemented by a digital instrument cluster, while another digital display measuring 14.5 inches forms the central touchscreen.

Find another $13,000 in the budget and G80 customers can add the Luxury Package which, among other goodies, turns the instrument cluster into a unique 12.3-inch 3D display and adds a further pair of 9.2-inch touchscreens for the rear-seat occupants too.

While many brands are fitting out interiors with synthetic hide or part-leather interiors, the G80 is an all genuine leather affair which is upgraded to Nappa leather with the Luxury Package.

Other standard cabin highlights include power-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, panoramic sunroof, a choice of five upholstery combinations and a pair of open-pore wood finishes.

The G80 cabin is technologically well appointed too with wireless device charging, 21-speaker Harman stereo, handwriting recognition by the touchscreen, dual-zone air conditioning with separate temperature control for the rear seats and smartphone mirroring.

Much of the G80’s technology closely resembles that offered in its GV80 SUV equivalent. That includes an innovative augmented reality navigation system that displays route information over an image of the road via the massive central screen.

There’s also blind-spot eliminating cameras that cleverly display their images in the digital instrument cluster according to which indicators have activated the function.

It’s just one of a whole host of safety features offered as standard in the G80 deal along with a 360-degree maneuvering camera with 3D images, an active bonnet which rises in the event of a pedestrian collision to offer an impact-reducing crumple zone, and active cruise control down to stop-and-start traffic speed.

Driver Attention Warning monitors driver behaviour to detect fatigue, while the Luxury Pack adds to that with a Forward Attention Warning which uses a camera to scan the driver’s face and can detect tiredness and distraction from facial expressions.

Airbags total 10 including a special centre side-impact bag which prevents injuries by occupants impacting each other during a collision.

In addition to increasingly common autonomous emergency braking, the G80 offers technology that can avoid collisions at junctions and lends a hand during evasive maneuvers that could unsettle the vehicle were it left up to the driver alone.

The G80 rolls on a chassis that has been developed for Australian roads and conditions. In fact, we spied it under development back in early 2019.

Adding to the comfort-focused ride, the big sedan has adaptive suspension which includes a new Road Preview function for the 3.5T.

Using images from the forward-facing camera, the G80 can sense large changes in the road ahead such as speed bumps or surface damage, and adapt the suspension damping for optimum comfort.

The 3.5T rolls on 20-inch alloy wheels that wear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and house four-piston brake calipers and 360mm discs on the front axle, while the 2.5T gets 19-inch wheels and Pilot Sport 4 rubber and single-piston front calipers grabbing 345mm front rotors.

Speaking of wheels, the G80 has a space-saver spare wheel and not the mobility or inflator kit that owners of some other car brands bemoan.

Other exterior highlights include soft-closing doors, acoustically insulated windscreen and full LED matrix headlights that carry the distinctive quad-design mimicked by the rear light lenses.

Genesis has not yet released performance or fuel economy figures for its newest model.