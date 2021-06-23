Snapshot Five R models on the horizon – from circa $60K to about $140K

Arteon only R model not to be offered Down Under

More than a decade since multiple R models offered Volkswagen will make its biggest assault on Australia’s performance-car market yet in 2022 with five rapid R models. A new-generation Golf R will arrive in the first quarter to kick off a huge year for the fastest Volkswagens, with the traditional hatch/wagon pairing followed by the first ever R-badged versions of the T-Roc and Tiguan. The Tiguan R mid-sized SUV will also arrive in the early months of 2022, with the smaller T-Roc R confirmed for late 2022 as part of a mid-life refresh for the compact SUV range. VW Australia is also set to add a fifth R model in 2022 as it finalises plans to import the Touareg R large SUV. 6 2021 Golf R The Arteon R four-door coupe and its Shooting Brake wagon spin-off will be left as the only global R models ignored by VW Australia. The company says it can’t make a business case for the model, owing to the limited buyer demand in the medium-car segment, as well as its likely cost. It’s more than 10 years since Volkswagen offered multiple R models, when the German brand offered the V6-powered Passat R36 sedan/wagon and the V10-powered Touareg R50 SUV alongside the Golf R. Between 2013 and 2016 it sold the Scirocco R alongside the Golf R.

The new line-up is all powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, except for the Touareg R which is a plug-in hybrid combining a turbocharged V6 engine and electric motor. 6 2020 Touareg R Volkswagen expects the SUVs to follow the Golf R with a strong sales representation within their respective model ranges. The company, however, doesn’t believe they will necessarily outsell the Golf R despite the immense popularity of SUVs. “It’s very interesting because SUVs [dominate] the market, but in the volume space the performance SUV is still emerging,” said VW Australia product manager Todd Ford. “I don't think we put any greater expectations on which models will outperform the other [in sales]. Our performance hatches or the passenger body style have been king [when it comes to sales], but we know there's a great desire for performance, like strongly powered SUVs. “So, we're very confident in the [sales potential of the] R SUVs, and expect them to have strong mixes in their respective ranges as with the Golf R.” 6 2020 Tiguan R The huge local popularity of the Golf R helped make Australia the third biggest market globally for R models in 2019. At the time it was outselling the cheaper Golf GTI by a factor of about five to one. A price shock is on the cards for buyers of the next Golf R, however.

The latest version of the more affordable Golf GTI hot-hatch has been priced above $50,000 for the first time – $53,100 before on-road costs. If the Golf R follows a similar 10 per cent increase, it will start from about $63,990. VW Australia didn’t deny the Golf R is now expected to start above $60,000. “We’re still to advise where the [Golf R] price will land, but, yes, certainly there will be an adjustment in price and the model will again carry the additional technology and equipment expected – not just in the [more powerful] drivetrain but also the very specific R technology such as R torque vectoring.” 6 2019 T-Roc R While the Golf R will again feature all-wheel drive, the new R torque vectoring technology distributes power between the rear wheels. It works with a new ‘Drift’ mode to enable power-oversteer driving for keener drivers. VW Australia is not yet confirming whether the technology will be standard or optional on the Golf R here. The company says the combination of technology and increased power (235kW) for the Golf R will create the biggest distinction yet between the GTI and R performance Golfs. 6 2021 Golf R A guide to the full Volkswagen R line-up for 2022 GOLF R HATCH Body style: Hatchback

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 235kW

Torque: 420Nm

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto, AWD

0-100kmh (claimed): 4.7 seconds

Timing: Early 2022

Rivals: Audi S3, BMW M135i, Honda Civic Type R, Mercedes-AMG A35, Renault Megane RS, Subaru WRX STI GOLF R WAGON Body style: Wagon

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 235kW

Torque: 420Nm

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto, AWD

0-100kmh (estimated): 4.9 seconds

Timing: Early 2022

Rivals: Skoda Octavia RS Wagon (but FWD only) T-ROC R Body style: Compact SUV

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 221kW

Torque: 400Nm

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto, AWD

0-100kmh (claimed): 4.9 seconds

Timing: Late 2022

Rivals: Audi SQ2, Hyundai Kona N (FWD) TIGUAN R Body style: Mid-sized SUV

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 235kW

Torque: 420Nm

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto, AWD

0-100kmh (claimed): 4.9 seconds

Timing: Early 2022

Rivals: Mercedes-AMG GLA35, Mini Countryman JCW, Skoda Kodiaq RS TOUAREG R Body style: Large SUV

Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo and electric motor

Power: 340kW (combined)

Torque: 700Nm (combined)

Transmission: 8-speed auto, AWD

0-100kmh (claimed): 5.1 seconds

Timing: TBC

