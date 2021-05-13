Subscribe
News

Toyota Fortuner to feature diesel/hybrid power in 2022

Off-roader SUV’s new powertrain could also feature in future HiLux models

13 May 2021
James Robinson
2021 Toyota Fortuner

Talking points

  • Hybrid powertrain will utilise Toyota’s GD-series of four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines
  • Development and manufacturing occurring in South East Asia
  • Expected unveiling in quarter two of 2022

The 2022 Toyota Fortuner could be released with a new run of diesel/hybrid powertrains by the second quarter of 2022. 

According to a report from the Filipino publication Autoindustriya.com, Toyota has been working on building a series of semi-electric powertrains in South East Asia for some time.

The internal combustion component that will feature as part of the new powertrain is said to be Toyota’s GD-series of four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines, including the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre and 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre. 

Both these engines are presently found in Aussie-delivered Toyotas such as the 2021 Fortuner and 2021 Toyota HiLux

The 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine

Power figures and fuel economy stats for the new hybrid powertrains aren’t known at this stage, but the report suggests the move to hybrid powertrains is a decision based on emissions reductions and not performance gains. 

The current 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre produces 150kW and 500Nm and returns a combined fuel rating of 8.4L/100km in the ‘21 HiLux, while the 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre makes 110kW and 400Nm and 7.1L/100km.

The rumoured addition to the Fortuner’s powertrain options is not a surprising one, given Toyota’s commitment that all of its models will have a hybrid option by 2030. 

It’s also likely that Aussie-delivered HiLuxs, as well as other models, will adopt the hybrid powertrains in the not too distant future.

However, a representative from the automaker’s local arm told WhichCar that currently it has no information about the new diesel/hybrid powertrains.

They said if such a powertrain were to exist in the future, then Toyota Australia would definitely be interested in it. 

Got a tip-off for a story? Get in touch: james.robinson@aremedia.com.au

MOREFortuner stories
MOREAll Toyota stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Wheels magazine

Subscribe to Wheels Magazine and save up to 44%
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

2022 Suzuki Jimny Long
News

Suzuki Jimny ‘Long’ set for 2022 launch

Two more doors and turbo-power rumoured for elongated compact SUV

5 hours ago
James Robinson

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.