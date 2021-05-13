Talking points

Hybrid powertrain will utilise Toyota’s GD-series of four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines

Development and manufacturing occurring in South East Asia

Expected unveiling in quarter two of 2022

The 2022 Toyota Fortuner could be released with a new run of diesel/hybrid powertrains by the second quarter of 2022.

According to a report from the Filipino publication Autoindustriya.com, Toyota has been working on building a series of semi-electric powertrains in South East Asia for some time.

The internal combustion component that will feature as part of the new powertrain is said to be Toyota’s GD-series of four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines, including the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre and 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre.

Both these engines are presently found in Aussie-delivered Toyotas such as the 2021 Fortuner and 2021 Toyota HiLux.

The 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine

Power figures and fuel economy stats for the new hybrid powertrains aren’t known at this stage, but the report suggests the move to hybrid powertrains is a decision based on emissions reductions and not performance gains.

The current 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre produces 150kW and 500Nm and returns a combined fuel rating of 8.4L/100km in the ‘21 HiLux, while the 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre makes 110kW and 400Nm and 7.1L/100km.

The rumoured addition to the Fortuner’s powertrain options is not a surprising one, given Toyota’s commitment that all of its models will have a hybrid option by 2030.

It’s also likely that Aussie-delivered HiLuxs, as well as other models, will adopt the hybrid powertrains in the not too distant future.

However, a representative from the automaker’s local arm told WhichCar that currently it has no information about the new diesel/hybrid powertrains.

They said if such a powertrain were to exist in the future, then Toyota Australia would definitely be interested in it.

