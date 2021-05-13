Talking points
- Hybrid powertrain will utilise Toyota’s GD-series of four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines
- Development and manufacturing occurring in South East Asia
- Expected unveiling in quarter two of 2022
The 2022 Toyota Fortuner could be released with a new run of diesel/hybrid powertrains by the second quarter of 2022.
According to a report from the Filipino publication Autoindustriya.com, Toyota has been working on building a series of semi-electric powertrains in South East Asia for some time.
The internal combustion component that will feature as part of the new powertrain is said to be Toyota’s GD-series of four-cylinder turbo-diesel engines, including the 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre and 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre.
Both these engines are presently found in Aussie-delivered Toyotas such as the 2021 Fortuner and 2021 Toyota HiLux.
Power figures and fuel economy stats for the new hybrid powertrains aren’t known at this stage, but the report suggests the move to hybrid powertrains is a decision based on emissions reductions and not performance gains.
The current 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre produces 150kW and 500Nm and returns a combined fuel rating of 8.4L/100km in the ‘21 HiLux, while the 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre makes 110kW and 400Nm and 7.1L/100km.
The rumoured addition to the Fortuner’s powertrain options is not a surprising one, given Toyota’s commitment that all of its models will have a hybrid option by 2030.
It’s also likely that Aussie-delivered HiLuxs, as well as other models, will adopt the hybrid powertrains in the not too distant future.
However, a representative from the automaker’s local arm told WhichCar that currently it has no information about the new diesel/hybrid powertrains.
They said if such a powertrain were to exist in the future, then Toyota Australia would definitely be interested in it.
