Talking points
- Toyota HiLux GR Sport will serve as top-shelf variant for HiLux range
- Will compete against models like Ford's Ranger Wildtrack
- Off-road-tuned suspension and tyres expected
The 2022 Toyota Hilux GR Sport performance off-road ute is merely months away from an official global unveiling.
According to a report from Creative311, Toyota’s in-house skunkworks Gazoo Racing has gone about massaging more off-road performance from the popular moniker, as well as adding some novel aesthetic features.
Changes are said to include a bespoke set of 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in knobbly 265/60 profile tyres, body-coloured flared wheel arches, revised suspension and a unique front grille design.
Inside, the GR Sport will score brushed metal sports pedals, powered front seats, a 360-degree reverse camera and GR-branded trim pieces such as a newly designed handbrake and gear-selector boot.
The sporty HiLux is also expected to have a full suite of safety features that include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, and driver attention and speed sign monitoring.
Power is rumoured to be unchanged, so expect to see the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel powertrain found in current variants, which will still produce 150kW and 500Nm.
According to reports, the HiLux GR Sport is expected to be unveiled on Toyota’s home soil in October 2021.
Will the Toyota HiLux GR Sport be coming to Australia?
A representative from Toyota’s local arm has told WhichCar: “It’s [the HiLux GR Sport] not on our radar at the moment, but if it becomes available globally, we’d definitely be interested in it.”
Be sure to watch this space as WhichCar brings you all the latest updates on Toyota’s sporty new HiLux GR Sport.
