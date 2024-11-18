2025 Lexus ES facelift revealed for China, Australian plans unclear

The updated 2025 Lexus ES has debuted with a styling and tech upgrade to keep it competitive with key rivals in the premium sedan space.
Snapshot
- Subtle styling makeover on the outside
- Bigger new screen on the inside
- Next-gen model... when?
The refreshed large sedan was unveiled in China this week, just as the original form of this seventh-generation XZ10 body was back in 2018 — and then again for its first update in 2021. (That update reached Australia in 2022.)
Australian timing for this updated model hasn't been confirmed, but with our local model made in the same Japanese factory that makes China's car, there should be few barriers to its introduction here.
This time around, the 2025 Lexus ES gets an updated grille with new silver accents in a horizontal, gradated design that becomes more sparsely dramatic as it flows towards the bottom of the classic Lexus 'spindle'.
Although not identical, a similar look features on the brand-new LBX small SUV, albeit with a more conventional honeycomb pattern.
The headlights retain their existing shape but with a new and more imposing LED signature, with a similar theme applied at the rear for a more bold look to the red driving and brake lights.
Inside, the 2025 ES sedan is upgraded to the same 14.0-inch main display featured in other new Lexus models, replacing the more letterbox-oriented 12.3-inch screen of the outgoing model.
That change comes with redesigned air-conditioning controls, with new chrome-ringed temperature and fan dials integrated into the display panel, with vents now running along the bottom edge of the centre stack.
In its current, 2022-updated form, the ES features Lexus’s Connected Services remote connectivity system, adding SOS calls with automated collision alerts to emergency services, stolen vehicle tracking, and vehicle system settings accessible via the driver's phone.
Safety carries over with the 2022-improved camera and millimetre-wave radar systems, enabling detection of cyclists in daylight and pedestrians in low-light conditions. Lexus has not indicated any changes to this technology for the 2025 model.
In Australia, the ES is currently offered two powertrains: the naturally aspirated 152kW/243Nm ES 250, and the 160kW ES 300h hybrid.
This is the ES's second update, when will we see a new-gen model?
Lexus usually moves to a new generation after five to six years of a given model's life cycle, but this facelift will likely take the seventh-gen ES through to at least 2026.
Little is known about the next, eighth-generation ES, although we could see it debut with looks and tech inspired by this electric LF-ZC concept unveiled in late 2023.
The LF-ZC concept is closer to the midsize IS sedan no longer sold in Australia, but its circa-900km (claimed) electric driving range should be just as good for any future ES EV.
👆 Of course, we'd be equally keen to see the future ES take its styling cues from these concepts unveiled in late 2021.
Especially those wagon-looking ones...
