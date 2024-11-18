2025 Lexus ES facelift revealed for China, Australian plans unclear

The updated 2025 Lexus ES has debuted with a styling and tech upgrade to keep it competitive with key rivals in the premium sedan space.

Snapshot Subtle styling makeover on the outside

Bigger new screen on the inside

Next-gen model... when?

The refreshed large sedan was unveiled in China this week, just as the original form of this seventh-generation XZ10 body was back in 2018 — and then again for its first update in 2021. (That update reached Australia in 2022.)

Australian timing for this updated model hasn't been confirmed, but with our local model made in the same Japanese factory that makes China's car, there should be few barriers to its introduction here.

This time around, the 2025 Lexus ES gets an updated grille with new silver accents in a horizontal, gradated design that becomes more sparsely dramatic as it flows towards the bottom of the classic Lexus 'spindle'.

Although not identical, a similar look features on the brand-new LBX small SUV, albeit with a more conventional honeycomb pattern.

The headlights retain their existing shape but with a new and more imposing LED signature, with a similar theme applied at the rear for a more bold look to the red driving and brake lights.

Inside, the 2025 ES sedan is upgraded to the same 14.0-inch main display featured in other new Lexus models, replacing the more letterbox-oriented 12.3-inch screen of the outgoing model.