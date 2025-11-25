Ford Australia has revealed pricing and equipment for the updated MY26.5 Ford Everest large SUV, which is priced from $58,990 plus on-road costs.

Available to order next month ahead of the first deliveries landing in mid-2026, the updated Everest range has seen the deletion of the former 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine, as well as the Ambiente and Trend models, replaced by the 125kW/405Nm 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel from the Ranger and a new Active base model. The 184kW 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine continues as before, though now available in base Active form. All models are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission as standard and rear-drive models are no longer available.

Priced from $58,990 plus on-road costs, the Everest Active includes equipment such as leather upholstery, a 12-inch touchscreen, 18-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, tyre pressure monitoring and automatic LED headlights.

The Everest Active’s pricing is $500 less expensive than the more powerful bi-turbo Ambiente it replaces, but includes more standard features.

Elsewhere in the Everest’s line-up, a 360-degree camera is now standard on the Sport and Tremor models, with tyre pressure monitoring also added to the Sport. The former Tremor Premium Seat Package with heated and vented front seats with electric adjustment is now standard equipment, and buyers can remove the third row of seating for the first time.

On the colour front, ‘Alabaster White’ and ‘Acacia Green’ colour options are now available on the Everest, with the former ‘Equinox Bronze’ shelved.

MY26.5 Ford Everest pricing (plus on-road costs):

Active 2.0L 4×4 $58,990 (new, $500 cheaper compared to former bi-turbo Ambiente) Active 3.0L 4×4 $66,990 (new) Sport 2.0L 4×4 $68,990 ($2200 cheaper compared to former bi-turbo Sport) Sport 3.0L 4×4 $76,990 (+ $1000) Tremor 3.0L 4×4 $79,990 (+ $1550) Platinum 3.0L 4×4 $83,490 (+ $500)

Ford Everest options:

Prestige paint: $675-$950

Third row seating (Active): $1350

Towing Pack: $2000-$3250

18-inch all-terrain tyres (Active): $750

18-inch all-terrain tyres (Sport and Platinum): No-cost option

Rough Terrain Pack (Tremor): $3550

The MY26.5 Ford Everest line-up will available to order in December ahead of the first deliveries arriving in mid-2026.